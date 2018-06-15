Prestige Estates stock rises 5% after CLSA retains Buy, sees 44% upside

Prestige Estates Projects share price gained as much as 5 percent in morning on Friday after global investment firm CLSA maintained Buy call to the stock, with a target price of Rs 395 per share.

The research house sees large scale-up potential in residential & office business and likes company's platform-led strategy to growth.

The company raised its risk appetite & investment capability at the right time, CLSA said, adding the stock is a preferred value pick in the property sector.

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities said the leasing momentum will see pick-up in second half of CY18 and institutional capital continued to chase high quality Grade A office assets.

Prestige Estates is also one of its top picks along with DLF, Brigade Enterprises & Phoenix Mills.

At 09:36 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 289.20, up Rs 14.05, or 5.11 percent on the BSE.