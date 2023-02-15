 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Prestige Estates Projects surges 3% on robust revenue and profit growth in Q3

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Revenue from operations in Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 2,317 crore, a significant increase from the Rs 1327.5 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The net profit has also surged to Rs 127.8 crore, compared to Rs 86.6 crore a year ago.

Leading real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects recorded a 3 percent rise in its share price in the opening trade on February 15. At 9:22am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 407.35, up 2.9 percent, on the BSE.

The company reported strong growth in revenue and net profit in the third quarter ended December 2022. Revenue from operations in Q3 stood at Rs 2,317 crore, a significant increase from the Rs 1327.5 crore a year back. The net profit has also surged to Rs 127.8 crore, compared to Rs 86.6 crore same period last year.

Operating margin, however, came in at 24.78 percent in the reporting quarter as against 27.46 percent last year.

Prestige Estate Projects has attributed its success to the sale of 2.91 million square feet of residential and commercial spaces with an average realisation of Rs 9,371 per sq ft for apartments, villas, and commercial sales, and Rs 4,148 per sq ft for plot sales.