Prestige Estates Projects share price jumps 10% ahead of fund-raising meet

Prestige Estates Projects share price surged 10 percent intraday on December 18 after the company said that the board would meet on December 20 to consider a fund-raising plan.

The stock has rallied 23 percent in the last one month. It was quoting at Rs 356.50, up Rs 28.55, or 8.71 percent, at the time of publishing this copy.

The company informed exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on December 20 to consider and approve raising of funds through preferential issue to an identified allottee.

Hence, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed from December 17 to December 22, 2019 (both days inclusive) for all designated persons and their immediate relatives, the company told BSE.

In its board meeting on December 14, the board had approved the increase of existing authorised share capital of the company.