Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Premier Explosives share price zooms 17% after get nod for Telangana unit

The share price touched an intraday high of Rs 158.50 and an intraday low of Rs 135.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Premier Explosives zoomed over 17 percent intraday on December 13 after the company got a licence from the Telangana government to work on a factory at Katepally near Hyderabad.

At 1253 hours, Premier Explosives was quoting at Rs 156.55, up Rs 23.55, or 17.71 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 158.50 and an intraday low of Rs 135. The stock also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 11.63 times.

The company also bagged an order from a Turkey-based company on November 27 for supply of RDX and HMX derivatives among others.

Premier Explosives reported a 60 percent decline in net profit to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September as against Rs 2.20 crore during the same period last year.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Premier Explosives

