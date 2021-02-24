Pre-opening trades resume; NSE, BSE trading hours extended till 5 pm: here's what experts have to say

The National Stock Exchange on February 24 halted trading in the Futures & Options Market at 11:40 am and the cash market at 11:43 am after the index price feed for several indices froze for several brokers. The trading is still halted and there is no confirmation yet on when it will resume.

Traders and investors took to social media platforms to talk about a technical snag in the world’s largest exchange.

Broking firm Zerodha tweeted: "There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed."

Brokers reported that NSE’s benchmark indices – the Nifty and the Bank Nifty - both are not refreshing rates for the cash market.

“Nifty and bank Nifty cash prices have not been updating since morning. It is recurring problem with this exchange but we don’t have a proper alternative,” a broker told Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

NSE in a tweet said it had received communication from the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there was an impact on the NSE system.

"We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved," NSE further tweeted.

Here's what experts have to say about the issue:

This is the risk factor all exchanges have and we should be patient for the trades to resume as these are part of trading infrastructure, Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities told CNBC-TV18.

Nitin Kamath of Zerodha, talking to CNBC-TV18 said, the positions may be squared off by the customers when trading resumes.

Dinesh Thakkar of Angel Broking told CNBC-TV18 that most probably, pending orders will be cancelled and trading hours may get extended.

"There can be some small panic selling but a free fall in the market, after trading resumes, is unexpected," Thakkar said.

ICICI Direct and Angel Broking have asked their clients to recreate their orders as the pending orders will be cancelled.

"NSE has intimated that all pending orders will be automatically cancelled when the market re-opens. Your pending order will be expired. You have to re-create your order. To square off your SLTP product open position, you have to run “my EOS” for stop-loss products once the market opens. You can place equity orders on BSE," ICICI Direct told its clients, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

Angel Broking told its clients that all pending orders have been cancelled by the exchange. "You are requested to place your orders again once the market reopens," told Angel Broking its clients.

Kaushlendra Singh Sengar, Founder & CEO at INVEST19, pointed out the need to prepare an alternate mechanism to take care of such issues in the future.

"Being the world's biggest derivatives exchange in terms of volume, we cannot afford such issues. Very-small-aperture terminal (V-sat) can be an alternative mechanism to provide the feeds in the absence of Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS)," he said.

"Also, it is advisable to cancel all the trades that happened during the incident to avoid profit and loss issues of the investors and traders," Sengar added.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia pointed out it is the rarest occurrence that trade is suspended for the cause that has occurred today.

"There could have been a contingency platform to facilitate the market opening. We are waiting for the process to understand how open trade, if any, can adjust. Settling the trade at the last trading price is the option; it seems likely," Biswas said.

The cash market is the reference price for future market price. However, the futures market is working properly without a cash market price reference.

This is not the first time when NSE is facing a technology issue. Last year also, the exchange faced technology issues several times. Sebi had penalised as well to this exchange for the technical issues.

Sebi is also planning to come out with a policy for compensating losses due to technical issues.