Prataap Snacks jumps 12% as production begins at some manufacturing units

Prataap Snacks shares price gained 11.7 percent intraday on April 16 after the production had begun at its some manufacturing units.

"The production at our third party/job work manufacturing units located at Kashipur, Uttarakhand, Raigad (Karjat), Maharashtra and Hisar, Haryana have been started," the snack foods company said in its BSE filing.

It was in line with the terms and conditions of the order(s) of the respective local administration in the amidst of spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), it added.

The company suspended its manufacturing operations at its plants located at Indore and Guwahati with effect from March 25. The manufacturing operations at subsidiary's plant located at Rajkot was also suspended.

Meanwhile, as per its shareholding pattern of March quarter 2020, mutual funds increased their stake in the company to 10.10 percent from 9.36 percent in December 2019. However, FPIs cut their stake to 8.19 percent from 9.13 percent in same period QoQ.

The stock was quoting at Rs 457.25, up Rs 14.05 or 3.17 percent on the BSE at 1239 hours IST.