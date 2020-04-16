App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prataap Snacks jumps 12% as production begins at some manufacturing units

Mutual funds increased their stake in the company to 10.10 percent from 9.36 percent in December 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prataap Snacks shares price gained 11.7 percent intraday on April 16 after the production had begun at its some manufacturing units.

"The production at our third party/job work manufacturing units located at Kashipur, Uttarakhand, Raigad (Karjat), Maharashtra and Hisar, Haryana have been started," the snack foods company said in its BSE filing.

It was in line with the terms and conditions of the order(s) of the respective local administration in the amidst of spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), it added.

Close

The company suspended its manufacturing operations at its plants located at Indore and Guwahati with effect from March 25. The manufacturing operations at subsidiary's plant located at Rajkot was also suspended.

Meanwhile, as per its shareholding pattern of March quarter 2020, mutual funds increased their stake in the company to 10.10 percent from 9.36 percent in December 2019. However, FPIs cut their stake to 8.19 percent from 9.13 percent in same period QoQ.

The stock was quoting at Rs 457.25, up Rs 14.05 or 3.17 percent on the BSE at 1239 hours IST.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Prataap Snacks

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.