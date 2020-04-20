Prakash Pipes locked in upper circuit after production resumes at Uttarakhand unit

The share price of Prakash Pipes were locked in 5 percent upper circuit on April 20 after the company resumed production at its packaging plant in Uttarakhand.

The stock was trading at Rs 35.75, up Rs 1.70, or 4.99 percent, on the BSE at 1309 hours. It has rallied 55 percent in April, so far.

The company said it had received all the regulatory permissions to operate its plant at Kashipur, Uttarakhand, which provides material for packaging essential commodities.

The company had started normal production from April 18.

The company said it has taken all necessary measures towards safety and wellbeing of its employees, maintaining required standards of hygiene and social distancing.