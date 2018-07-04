Prakash Industries stock gains 3% on highest ever quarterly sales volume in Q1

Prakash Industries share price gained nearly 3 percent intraday on Wednesday on reporting highest ever quarterly sales volume in Q1FY2019.

The steel products maker has achieved highest ever quarterly sales volume of around 2.40 lakh tonnes in the first quarter of financial year 2018-19.

This implies a growth around 26 percent compared to same quarter last year.

The growth was due to higher capacity utilisation and operational efficiencies, Prakash Industries said in its filing.

At 11:45 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 147.00, up Rs 1.95, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.