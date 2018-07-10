App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prakash Industries rises 5% on 184% jump in Q1 profit at Rs 168.7cr

The operating profit or EBITDA was up 33 percent at Rs 240.3 crore and margin was up 780 bps at 24.4 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Prakash Industries rose 5 percent intraday Tuesday as company reported strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19).

The company Q1 net profit jumped 184 percent at Rs 168.7 crore against Rs 59.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 51 percent at Rs 985.4 crore versus Rs 650.5 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up 33 percent at Rs 240.3 crore and margin was up 780 bps at 24.4 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 276 and 52-week low Rs 90.80 on 16 January, 2018 and 14 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.05 percent below its 52-week high and 76.16 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:58 hrs Prakash Industries was quoting at Rs 160.70, up Rs 1.80, or 1.13 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 12:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.