Prakash Industries rises 5% on 184% jump in Q1 profit at Rs 168.7cr

Shares of Prakash Industries rose 5 percent intraday Tuesday as company reported strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19).

The company Q1 net profit jumped 184 percent at Rs 168.7 crore against Rs 59.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 51 percent at Rs 985.4 crore versus Rs 650.5 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up 33 percent at Rs 240.3 crore and margin was up 780 bps at 24.4 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 276 and 52-week low Rs 90.80 on 16 January, 2018 and 14 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.05 percent below its 52-week high and 76.16 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:58 hrs Prakash Industries was quoting at Rs 160.70, up Rs 1.80, or 1.13 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil