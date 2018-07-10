App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PPAP Automotive rises 1% on commencing production from Gujarat plant

The company has started commercial production from its newly setup Gujarat plant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of PPAP Automotive added 1.7 percent intraday Tuesday as company started production from new plant.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 721 and 52-week low Rs 310 on 01 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19 percent below its 52-week high and 88.39 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price increased by 54 percent in last one year.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 26.72 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 21.86. The latest book value of the company is Rs 192.60 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

