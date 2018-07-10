PPAP Automotive rises 1% on commencing production from Gujarat plant

Share price of PPAP Automotive added 1.7 percent intraday Tuesday as company started production from new plant.

The company has started commercial production from its newly setup Gujarat plant.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 721 and 52-week low Rs 310 on 01 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19 percent below its 52-week high and 88.39 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price increased by 54 percent in last one year.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 26.72 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 21.86. The latest book value of the company is Rs 192.60 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil