Power stocks surge as Ministry to float tender to purchase gas-based power

Shares of power generation companies rose 1-4 percent on September 8 after reports said that the Ministry of Power intends to issue a tender to purchase 4,000 MW of gas-based electricity for approximately 20 days between September and November.

This step is aimed at addressing the increasing demand for power and reducing the strain on coal-based power plants, as per a report by Economic Times.

At 12:21 pm, shares of JSW Energy, NTPC, Torrent Power, Tata Power and SJVN were trading 1-4 percent higher on the BSE.

The ministry has chosen NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to handle the buying of electricity from power generators and selling it in the high-price day-ahead and term markets, the report said.

In April, the ministry took a similar step to prepare for increased summer demand and reduce stress on domestic coal and its transportation. Gas-based power is typically more costly and is only used when demand is elevated.

This development comes at a time when electricity demand is increasing since mid-August, when peak demand reached all-time highs, and coal supplies at power plants began diminishing rapidly.