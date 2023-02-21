Power stocks rise on government order to operate imported coal plants at full capacity

Power stocks surged on February 21 morning after the power ministry invoked an emergency clause of the Electricity Act and directed all imported coal-based (ICB) power plants to be operated at full capacity in the upcoming months as the country braces for higher demand in the summer.

The order was issued in response to forecasts that peak demand could reach 229 gigawatts (GW) in April 2023. The ministry issued the order on February 20, saying to meet this demand, approximately 193 GW of generation would be required from thermal stations.

The order will ensure that at least 15 ICBs, including those of Tata Power and Adani Power, will operate at full capacity in the coming months.

At 10.21 am, Tata Power, Adani Power, Jindal Steel & Power and NTPC were trading 1-5 percent higher on the National Stock Exchange.

Moneycontrol News