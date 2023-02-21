Power stocks rise on government order to operate imported coal plants at full capacity

Power stocks surged on February 21 morning after the power ministry invoked an emergency clause of the Electricity Act and directed all imported coal-based (ICB) power plants to be operated at full capacity in the upcoming months as the country braces for higher demand in the summer.

The order was issued in response to forecasts that peak demand could reach 229 gigawatts (GW) in April 2023. The ministry issued the order on February 20, saying to meet this demand, approximately 193 GW of generation would be required from thermal stations.

The order will ensure that at least 15 ICBs, including those of Tata Power and Adani Power, will operate at full capacity in the coming months.

At 10.21 am, Tata Power, Adani Power, Jindal Steel & Power and NTPC were trading 1-5 percent higher on the National Stock Exchange.

The government had invoked the emergency clause in May 2022 to meet the country's power demand when most ICB thermal power plants were shut due to high international coal prices and inadequate provisions for pass-through of the increased cost of generation.

Also Read: India re-imposes emergency clause; imported coal-based power plants to run at full capacity

To deal with the increased expenses, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission ordered in January that ICB power plants supplying electricity during emergency situations should be compensated.

In its February 20 order, the power ministry also mentioned the pass-through aspect for ICBs, as the current power purchase agreements (PPAs) do not have adequate provision for passing on the high cost of imported coal.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

"The rates at which the power will be supplied to PPA holders will be determined by a committee constituted by the Ministry of Power, with representatives from the Central Electricity Authority and NTPC. The committee will ensure that the benchmark rate of power meets all prudent costs of using imported coal for generating power, including the present coal price, shipping costs, and operational and maintenance costs, as well as a fair margin," the order said.