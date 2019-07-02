App
Markets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Mech Projects shares jump 4% on orders worth Rs 412 cr

The total contract price for second project is Rs 126.5 crore approximately, which will be completed within a period of 12 months

Power Mech Projects shares gained nearly 4 percent intraday on July 2 on bagging civil and prefabricated steel structures work orders worth Rs 412 crore.

The company said it has received the letter of intent/work order for two projects.

One is civil, structural and architectural works for main plant area and BOPS including FGD, SCR & Other related to MOEF norms and construction of 275m Height RCC single flue chimney with borosilicate glass block Lining on inner surface of steel flue CAN at 1x660 MW Bhusawal TPS, Maharashtra for a total contract price of Rs 285.50 crore approximately to be completed within a period of 40 months, it added.

The company said second order includes design, fabrication, supply and erection of prefabricated steel structures for coke Oven#5 project (Package#l) and fabrication & erection of prefabricated steel structures for coke Oven#5 project (Package#2 &3) at Vijaynagar, Bellary, Karnataka.

The total contract price for the second project is Rs 126.5 crore approximately, which will be completed within a period of 12 months.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,014.90, up Rs 17.30, or 1.73 percent on the BSE at 1228 hours IST.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 01:26 pm

