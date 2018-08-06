App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Mech Projects shares gain 4% on bagging orders worth Rs 1,385 cr

The first order is worth Rs 872.71 crore and the second order worth Rs 512.78 crore, which both are under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and will be completed within 24 months.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Power Mech Projects share price rallied 3.8 percent intraday on Monday on bagging two orders worth Rs 1,385 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh government's Department of School and Education has given two work orders which are for providing necessary infrastructure viz. furniture and additional class rooms including library rooms & electrical facilities in all government schools, KGBVs & Bhavitha buildings on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) in five districts.

The operation period for both projects will be of 5 years from the date of completion of the construction, the company said in its filing.

At 11:50 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 997.00, up Rs 28.75, or 2.97 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 12:07 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Power Mech Projects

