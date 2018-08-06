Power Mech Projects shares gain 4% on bagging orders worth Rs 1,385 cr

Power Mech Projects share price rallied 3.8 percent intraday on Monday on bagging two orders worth Rs 1,385 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh government's Department of School and Education has given two work orders which are for providing necessary infrastructure viz. furniture and additional class rooms including library rooms & electrical facilities in all government schools, KGBVs & Bhavitha buildings on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) in five districts.

The first order is worth Rs 872.71 crore and the second order worth Rs 512.78 crore, which both are under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and will be completed within 24 months.

The operation period for both projects will be of 5 years from the date of completion of the construction, the company said in its filing.

At 11:50 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 997.00, up Rs 28.75, or 2.97 percent on the BSE.