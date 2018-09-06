Power Grid surges 3% as Axis Capital maintains hold with target Rs 197

Share price of Power Grid Corporation of India surged 3.5 percent intraday Thursday as broking house Axis Capital has maintained hold with a target of Rs 197 per share.

Broking house believes that era of high earnings growth is over and expect considerably lower earnings CAGR of 7% over FY18-20.

The upcoming CERC’s tariff policy for 2019-22 is a key overhang.

At CMP, stock valuation appears cheap at 11x FY19/FY20 P/E, it added.

At 15:06 hrs Power Grid Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 200.10, up Rs 5.20, or 2.67 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 224 and 52-week low Rs 174.25 on 15 September, 2017 and 26 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.67 percent below its 52-week high and 14.84 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil