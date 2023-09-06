Power Grid stock gains on nod to establish Inter-State transmission system

In August, the public sector undertaking was declared a successful bidder for a host of inter-state transmission system projects.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited rose over a percent to Rs 257 in early trade on September 6 after the company emerged as the successful bidder to establish an Inter-State transmission system project, the company said in an exchange filing on September 5.

Follow our market blog for all the live action

This project involves building a new electrical station in Dausa, Rajasthan, with the capacity to handle high voltage of about 765/400kV. It also includes constructing a transmission line at this station and connecting it to existing electrical lines. Additionally, there will be some work to expand the bays (sections) at this station to accommodate the new equipment and connections.

In August, the public sector undertaking or PSU was declared a successful bidder for a host of inter-state transmission system projects.

The projects include a transmission system for the evacuation of power from renewable energy zones in Rajasthan (20GW) under Phase III Part B1. The job comprises setting up a 765/400/220 kV pooling station at Bhadla-3 and a 765 kV D/C transmission line traversing in Rajasthan and associated bay extension works.

The other project is for a transmission scheme for a solar energy zone in Ananthpuram (Ananthapur) (2,500 MW) and Kurnool (1,000 MW), Andhra Pradesh. It involves building a 400/220 kV pooling station at a suitable border location between Ananthpuram and Kurnool (in Andhra Pradesh) and setting up two 400 kV D/C transmission lines traversing in Andhra Pradesh and associated bay extension works.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.