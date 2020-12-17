Power Grid shares rise 2% after CLSA maintains buy, raises target price

live bse live

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India rose about 2 percent in intraday trade on BSE on December 17 after global brokerage firm CLSA maintained the buy call on the stock and raised the target price also.

As per CNBC-TV18, CLSA maintained a 'buy' call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 225 from Rs 215 on attractiveness to ESG investors and inexpensive valuation.

The company announced a dividend of Rs 5 per share against our estimates of Rs 6.50-7. However, we are confident in our FY21 dividend estimate of Rs 11.50 per share," CLSA said.

CLSA believes the company should declare more interim dividends in Q4. CLSA finds the company well on track to achieve capitalisation.

The stock traded 1.70 percent up at Rs 194.45 on BSE at 1140 hours.

