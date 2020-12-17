MARKET NEWS

Power Grid shares rise 2% after CLSA maintains buy, raises target price

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 12:07 PM IST
 
 
Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India rose about 2 percent in intraday trade on BSE on December 17 after global brokerage firm CLSA maintained the buy call on the stock and raised the target price also.

As per CNBC-TV18, CLSA maintained a 'buy' call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 225 from Rs 215 on attractiveness to ESG investors and inexpensive valuation.

The company announced a dividend of Rs 5 per share against our estimates of Rs 6.50-7. However, we are confident in our FY21 dividend estimate of Rs 11.50 per share," CLSA said.

CLSA believes the company should declare more interim dividends in Q4. CLSA finds the company well on track to achieve capitalisation.

The stock traded 1.70 percent up at Rs 194.45 on BSE at 1140 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 17, 2020 12:07 pm

