Power Grid shares gain as JP Morgan sees 18% upside in stock

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

JP Morgan has an overweight rating on shares of Power Grid and a target price of Rs 255, which implies an 18 percent upside from today’s high of Rs 215.75.

Power Grid | CMP: Rs 216.15 | The share price ended in the green on February 20. Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for various projects on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India gained on February 23 with JP Morgan’s upbeat outlook for the company. The foreign brokerage firm has an 'overweight' rating on shares of Power Grid and a target price of Rs 255, which implies an 18 percent upside from today’s high of Rs 215.75.

At 10:52am, shares of the power transmission company were trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 215.35 on the BSE.

In the past one month, the scrip has been down 5 percent, while in the past three months and year-to-date, the share price movement has been quite unexciting. However, the stock offers a good dividend yield which is why several investors prefer Power Grid.

India’s power demand growth and recurring spikes in deficit will drive an upcycle in capital expenditure. Plus, electrification can result in growth multiple of greater than 0.9 times GDP of the past, said JP Morgan.