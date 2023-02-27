Power Grid gains as board approves Rs 803 crore-investment for electricity transmission projects

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India rose a percent higher on February 27 following the board's approval to invest over Rs 803 crore for various electricity transmission projects in the country.

With the weakness in overall market, the stock oscillated between losses and gains. At 9:34 am, shares of the company were trading 0.1 percent higher at Rs 215.25 on the BSE.

Additionally, one of the projects was the implementation of the Western Region Expansion Scheme-XXV (WRES-XXV) estimated at a cost of Rs 385.84 crore, which was scheduled to be commissioned by November 2023. This project aimed to expand the electricity transmission infrastructure in the western region of the country, which could potentially lead to increased demand for electricity.

The board had also approved the implementation of the North Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XX (NERES-XX) at an estimated cost of Rs 109.38 crore. This project was scheduled to be commissioned by November 2024, and it aimed to strengthen the electricity transmission infrastructure in the northeastern region of the country.

The company had also approved a scheme to relieve high loading of WR-NR Inter Regional Corridor, which was estimated to cost Rs 200.58 crore and scheduled to be commissioned by May 2024. Another project was a transmission system for the augmentation of ISTS for the interconnection of HVPNL Transmission Schemes, which was estimated to cost Rs 107.77 crore and scheduled to be commissioned progressively from February 2024 to July 2024. All these projects had the potential to improve the country's electricity transmission infrastructure, which could lead to higher revenue for the Power Grid.

Moneycontrol News