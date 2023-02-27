 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power Grid gains as board approves Rs 803 crore-investment for electricity transmission projects

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

Power Grid's wholly-owned subsidiary received Registration Certificate for Infrastructure Provider Category I from the Telecommunications Department.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India rose a percent higher on February 27 following the board's approval to invest over Rs 803 crore for various electricity transmission projects in the country.

With the weakness in overall market, the stock oscillated between losses and gains. At 9:34 am, shares of the company were trading 0.1 percent higher at Rs 215.25 on the BSE.

Additionally, one of the projects was the implementation of the Western Region Expansion Scheme-XXV (WRES-XXV) estimated at a cost of Rs 385.84 crore, which was scheduled to be commissioned by November 2023. This project aimed to expand the electricity transmission infrastructure in the western region of the country, which could potentially lead to increased demand for electricity.

The board had also approved the implementation of the North Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XX (NERES-XX) at an estimated cost of Rs 109.38 crore. This project was scheduled to be commissioned by November 2024, and it aimed to strengthen the electricity transmission infrastructure in the northeastern region of the country.