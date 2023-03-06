Power Grid becomes top bidder for 2 projects in Chhattisgarh, shares head north

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India gained over a percent on March 6 after the company announced it has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for two projects.

The purpose is to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the two projects on Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

At 9:33am, shares of the company traded 1.4 percent higher at Rs 225.10 on the BSE.

One of the projects will comprise setting up of 400 KV D/C Transmission Line passing through Chhattisgarh and Bays extension works at two existing sub-stations, while the other project encompasses Bays extension works, including the creation of 220KV Voltage at two existing sub-stations in Chhattisgarh, the company said in an exchange filing.

