 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Power Grid becomes top bidder for 2 projects in Chhattisgarh, shares head north

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for two projects to establish Inter-State Transmission System on Build, Own Operate and Transfer basis.

Power Grid Corporation of India: Power Grid wins bid for two projects in Chhattisgarh. The state-owned power transmission utility is declared as successful bidder to establish inter-state transmission system for two projects on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, in Chhattisgarh. The company has received letters of intent for two projects on March 2.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India gained over a percent on March 6 after the company announced it has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for two projects.

The purpose is to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the two projects on Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

At 9:33am, shares of the company traded 1.4 percent higher at Rs 225.10 on the BSE.

One of the projects will comprise setting up of 400 KV D/C Transmission Line passing through Chhattisgarh and Bays extension works at two existing sub-stations, while the other project encompasses Bays extension works, including the creation of 220KV Voltage at two existing sub-stations in Chhattisgarh, the company said in an exchange filing.