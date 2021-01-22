MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Power Finance Corporation raises $500 million via notes

The notes represent direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the PFC and will rank pari passu among themselves and all other unsecured obligations of the issuer.

PTI
January 22, 2021 / 10:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned power giant Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday said it has raised $500 million (Rs 3,651 crore) through issuance of notes (bonds) under its $5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme.

"PFC launched issuance of $500,000,000 3.35 percent notes due 2031 under the $5,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The notes have been priced on January 21, 2021 and carry a coupon of 3.35 percent per annum. The settlement date for the notes is expected to be January 29, 2021. Unless previously redeemed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes, the Notes will mature on May 16, 2031, and principal and interest payments will be made in US Dollars.

The notes represent direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the PFC and will rank pari passu among themselves and all other unsecured obligations of the issuer. The notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, NSE IFSC and India INX.

The net proceeds from the issuance of these notes will be utilized in accordance with the external commercial borrowing regulations of the Reserve Bank of India, it added.
PTI
TAGS: #Bond News #Business #Market news #Power Finance Corporation
first published: Jan 22, 2021 10:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.