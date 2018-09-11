App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Finance Corporation declines 6% post Q1 numbers

Revenue jumped 4.4 percent at Rs 7,027.5 crore versus Rs 6,728.6 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) declined 6.6 percent intraday Tuesday despite company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1FY19 net profit rose 22.3 percent at Rs 1,373 crore against Rs 1,122.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's credit impaired loan assets as of June 30, 2018 was at Rs 27,384 crore. Net gain on fair value changes on derivatives at Rs 424 crore.

Finance cost of Rs 4,940.6 crore includes transaction exchange loss of Rs 317.6 crore.

At 14:22 hrs Power Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 83.10, down Rs 5.35, or 6.05 percent on the BSE.

The share was down 35 percent in the last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

