'Pound party to continue as hard Brexit fear fades away'

The pound had been under severe pressure since 2018 on account of a possible hard Brexit and continuous slack in the domestic economy hampering the growth in the UK. This led to a fall in GBPUSD by nearly 8 percent. In line with its international counterpart, GBPINR appreciated by nearly 2 percent.

The same story continued in the first half of 2019 as well. However, since August beginning both GBPUSD and GBPINR have skyrocketed. GBPUSD has gained by nearly 5 percent, while GBPINR has depreciated by 8.75 percent. This rise in the pound is on account of hard Brexit jitters fading away. To the delight of many market anticipants across the globe, the Brexit drama seemed to be drawing to an end when the UK secured a deal with the EU on October 17.

A new deal, a new ray of hope?

The UK parliament had in December 2018 rejected the Brexit deal that Prime Minister Theresa May secured from the European Union. The deal was modified but was rejected by parliament again.

As a hard Brexit loomed, the EU extended to October 31 the deadline for the UK to leave the bloc but not without its share of drama. May resigned and Boris Johnson, a hardcore Brexiteer, took over as the PM.

Johnson was determined to leave the EU by October 31, with or without a deal. He secured a new deal with the EU on October 17. The deal got the consent from parliament but the ministers disapproved of the PM’s rush to leave the EU before October 31.

Johnson was forced to extend the deadline to January 31, 2020.

Another twist in the tale

Just when we thought that the drama had ended, Johnson decided to call a snap election on December 12, 2019. The positive thing this time is that both the PM and the opposition Labour candidate, Jeremy Corbyn, want the UK out of the EU as soon as possible.

Global factors in support of Sterling

The US Fed increased interest rates four times in 2018. However, in its October 2019 meeting, Jerome Powell decided to cut interest rates by 25 bps amid a slowdown in exports and business investment scenario. This cut was the third for the current year.

Trade tensions between the US and China have hogged global centre stage ever since they erupted in 2018. Recently, the talks have progressed well. A few weeks ago, both sides decided to delay the imposition of tit-for-tat tariffs and the two countries are expected to meet in December to sign the first part of a trade deal, according to reports.

Elections, the new recipe for pound volatility

Going ahead, election results will continue to provide certain volatility in the pound. Headwinds for the UK have subsided in the last couple of months but the December 12 election and the January 31 Brexit deadline will remain crucial for the sterling.

A Brexit deal and the extended deadline have provided some breather to market participants but uncertainty over elections remains.

With the Fed trimming its interest rates and the trade talks progressing smoothly, the pound should gain strength. The overall scenario looks much in favour of the British currency and will help it scale higher heights.

Hence, GBPINR Spot (CMP: 91.2) is likely to move higher towards the 94 mark by the end of December.

(The author is Research Associate - Currencies at Angel Broking Ltd.)

