Pound party to continue as fears of a hard Brexit fades away

Vaqarjaved Khan

Sterling was hit by a storm named Brexit, which the British self-induced in the year 2016. During that year, the pound lost almost 20 percent of its value against most of its trading partners.

Since the beginning of 2018, the pound was under severe pressure on account of worries about a hard Brexit as well continuous slack in the domestic economy. This led to a nearly 8 percent fall in GBPUSD. In line with its international counterpart, GBPINR appreciated by nearly 2 percent.

However, since the start of August 2019, GBPUSD has gained nearly 1.75 percent and in line with its international counterpart, GBPINR depreciated by 4.66 percent during the same time frame.

The rise in the pound is on account of hard Brexit jitters fading away. A bill was passed in the UK Parliament to prevent a no-deal Brexit and compelling Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask the EU for an extension of Brexit deadline to January 30 2020 if a deal does not get secured by October 31.

Can the new law prevent Hard Brexit?

The UK parliament rejected the Brexit deal which was secured by Theresa May from EU. A modified was agreed to but only to be thrown out by parliament again.

But, just ahead of the deadline for a hard Brexit, the EU extended the timeline to October 31. Amid the drama, May resigned and Johnson, a hardcore Brexiteer, took over as the prime minister.

Johnson was determined to leave the EU by October 31, with or without a deal. However, the MPs passed a bill to block a no-deal Brexit, which became a law following the Queen’s assent.

This law requires the PM to secure a deal on or before October 19 or try for an extension of the deadline to January 30.

Global factors in support of sterling

The US Fed increased interest rates four times in 2018. However, in its in September 2019 meeting, Jerome Powell decided to cut interest rates by 25 bps amid slowdown in exports and business investment scenario. This rate was the second for the current year. The first one came in July.

A trade war that broke out between the US and China in 2018 has remained at the centre stage of the global economy. Recently a truce has been declared, with both the countries delaying imposition of a fresh sets of tariffs. Also, Chinese officials arrived in Washington to resume trade talks.

Brexit uncertainties, a recipe for pound volatility

Brexit jitters will be the key factor driving the movement in sterling. Headwinds for the UK subsided in the last couple of months but the October 31 deadline still hangs over its head.

The UK has enacted a law to try and stop a no-deal Brexit. Also, recent positive comments from EU’s Jean Claude Junker that a deal with the UK could be reached with or without the backstop if both parties agree to it, has sparked positivity for sterling.

On the global front, the Fed trimming its interest rates and the Sino-US trade talks progressing smoothly should strengthen the pound.

However, a hard Brexit is still on the cards and cannot be ruled out if the UK fails to secure a modification in the current deal by October 19 or an extension for the Brexit deadline.

Hence, GBPINR Spot (CMP: 89) is likely to move higher towards the 92 mark by the end of October.

(The author is Research Associate at Angel Broking.)