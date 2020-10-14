Potential laggards? 19 stocks have fallen 10-50% since March and are trading below 200-DMA

The Indian market has rallied more than 30 percent since March 30 to reclaim crucial resistance levels on the way up. The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed 38,000 while the Nifty50 was back above 11,200 by September 30.

Flows from Foreign Institutional Investors played a big role in supporting the markets, as FIIs were net buyers in the cash segment for more than Rs 20,000 crore.

The influx of liquidity not only pushed up quality heavyweights but also small and midcaps higher. The S&P BSE midcap index rallied by about 40 percent while the smallcap index closed with gains of more than 54 percent during the same period.

Despite the strong rally, many stocks have failed to perform and are trading below their long-term moving averages. So, what should investors do?

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a "new normal" for the economy as well. There are some sectors that have benefitted from COVID-19, others are just playing catch-up and the remaining are struggling to survive.

“There are always laggards with respect to the market movement, as few sectors which would lead the up move and then the rally gets broader-based and laggard stocks to catch up with the market momentum, but one has to be very selective in choosing the stocks from these sectors,” Rajeev Srivastava, Chief Business Officer at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

There are 19 stocks in the BSE universe with a market cap of more than Rs 1,000 crore that have plunged 10-50 percent since March and are also trading below 200-DMA.

The list includes names like HUL, PNB, Arvind Fashion, DCB Bank, Bank of Baroda, Chalet Hotels, Bank of Baroda, and Omaxe, etc. among others, data from AceEquity showed.

Note: The list is for reference and not buy or sell ideas

If a stock trades below its long-term moving averages, it should be considered a red flag but investors should avoid basing their decision on just one indicator. They should conduct thorough research and the reasons why it has underperformed.

“Judging a stock only on the basis of its 200-DMA would be an incorrect approach. Ideally, investors should conduct sufficient due diligence and risk profiling while separating quality gems from the abundant haystack of stocks,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group told Moneycontrol.

“If stocks have lagged and are below their trading DMA, they could have either underperformed or they could be good-value buys who just haven’t gained momentum yet. It is better to study the fundamentals and reasons for their underperformance before generalizing an approach to pick stocks,” he said.

What should be the portfolio strategy?

Studying the fundamentals always gives us insight into the stock and its relative performance with respect to peers but experts feel that COVID has changed businesses and economically weak companies may find it hard to survive.

“Post the economic shocks like Covid-19 there are will be a sector-specific move. Sectors like auto, pharma, IT and cement may continue to rally but sectors like FMCG may take some rest,” Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Banking and NBFC may face resistance on higher levels. In this kind of shock, economically weak companies may face many challenges to reach past growth. Many companies will die and many will go for diversification. So, one should do a stock-specific analysis before going for investment,” he said.

When your investment is down substantially, it is not always easy to move out and get into something that is doing well. Though it is an ideal strategy, it is difficult to execute, say experts.

“We are in times where bigger firms have the wherewithal to sustain this period of uncertainty or those how have been quick to adapt to new normal. This has enlarged the performance gap between winners and losers,” Siddarth Bhamre, Independent Market Strategist told Moneycontrol.

“New money should go into performers and not in averaging something which has not done well. Yes, there will be names which do better going forward but portfolio-allocation should not be aggressive in such names,” he said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.