Potato prices surge further in India, relief for consumers likely after Diwali

Potato prices in India have surged further this week on supply shortage but consumers can expect some relief after Diwali, say traders and cold storage owners.

On November 4, most of the trades in potato at Agra in Uttar Pradesh, one of the benchmark markets in India, took place at Rs 2,800 a quintal against Rs 2,500 on October 19. At Indore in Madhya Pradesh, potato was quoted at Rs 3,100 a quintal on November 4, up from Rs 2,800 last week.

At the wholesale level in Delhi, potato is quoted at about Rs 32 a kg against Rs 28-30 last week. At retail outlets in places such as Chennai, the staple vegetable is currently ruling around Rs 60 a kg.

Surging prices of vegetables such as potato and onion have resulted in retail food inflation rising to 10.7 percent in September.

Potato prices have more than trebled in primary agricultural markets such as Agra over the last 12 months, data from the Agriculture Ministry showed.

Traders and cold storage owners cite three reasons for the sharp flare-up in potato prices.

“One, potato production has been lower this year as unseasonal rainfall in October last year affected the crop’s sowing,” said Patit Paban De, former president of West Bengal Cold Storage Association.

“This year, too, rains have affected the potato crop. First, the crop in Karnataka was affected. Next, the crop in Maharashtra’s Pune region, especially Pusegaon, was damaged due to rains last month,” said Ajay Agarwal, a commission agent from Indore.

The third reason, said Delhi trader Tarun Dayal, is that the national lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in higher potato consumption.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s third advance estimate of horticultural crops in India, potato was cultivated on 20.56 lakh hectares during the 2019-20 crop year (July-June) against 21.73 lakh hectares in 2018-19.

This resulted in potato production dropping to 48.66 million tonnes in 2019-20 against 50.19 million tonnes the previous year.

“Potato production dropped 21 percent in West Bengal. Even in Uttar Pradesh, the coverage was lower. Rains damaged initial sowings last year and some growers opted to sow late,” said Paban De.

Uttar Pradesh contributes 33 percent of India's total potato production, while Bengal is second making up 28 percent of the production. Bihar (13 percent), Gujarat (eight percent) and Punjab (5.8 percent) are the next best contributors.

“This year, too, rains have delayed the arrivals of early varieties in States such as Uttar Pradesh,” Paban De said.

“Currently, whatever potato is arriving is from the stocks (harvested from the rabi crop after April),” Agarwal said.

“We have actually run out of stocks. Very few in and around in Delhi seem to have stocks,” said Dayal.

Paban De sees hope for consumers over the next couple of weeks. “Prices may not go up further. They are beginning to cool down. Once the early crop in Uttar Pradesh hits the market followed by Bengal, prices will drop,” he said.

The early arrivals usually take place in the first week of November. But due to rains last month, the arrivals have been delayed by at least a week. “Expect arrivals to begin from next week onwards,” Paban De said.

Potatoes will also begin to arrive in Punjab terminal markets. “The arrival in Punjab has been delayed by 10-12 days. That will also put pressure on the prices,” the former Bengal cold storage association chief said.

“You can rest assured that after Diwali, potato prices will begin to drop,” Paban De.

However, commission agent Agarwal said prices could begin decreasing from next month only when the Madhya Pradesh crop hits the market. “The Punjab crop will add to the pressure,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh crop could begin flooding the markets in January, Agarwal said.

Paban De said harvest of the potato crop in Bengal is due in January and thus there was hope for prices to ease.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai, who writes on topics in commodities and agriculture)