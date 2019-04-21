App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 07:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Positive setup seen in TCS, ICICI Bank and 7 other stocks: Motilal Oswal

Bank Nifty has to continue to hold above 30,000 zones to attract buying interest towards its life time high of 30,669 levels while on the downside major support is seen at 29,650 levels.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chandan Taparia

Nifty opened positive at a new lifetime high of 11,856 marks, but failed to hold its gains and drifted towards 11,740 zones on April 18. It formed a Bearish Belt Hold or a Dark Cloud Cover pattern on the daily scale while small Bullish Candle on a weekly scale.

Overall pattern setup suggests that trend could remain intact while decline could be bought to continue its upward journey. However, the index has been making higher highs - higher lows from last four trading sessions on the daily scale, and till it holds above 11,700 zones, it could extend its momentum towards 11,888 and then 12,000 zones, while on the downside, support is seen at 11,666 then 11,550 levels.

Nifty gave a consolidation breakout in the last week to hit a new high of 11,856 but again drifted back to 11,750 zones in the previous trading band, but supports are inching higher.

Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia
Derivative & Technical Analyst|Motilal Oswal Securities

India VIX moved up by 8.29 percent in the last week at 22.74 mark which is the highest zones in last six months since October 31, 2018, while VIX is up by 36.58 percent in this month, with its consecutive surge of last six week. Higher VIX is because of the Lok Sabha elections and may turn the Street to a volatile mode in coming weeks.

On the options front, maximum Put Open Interest (OI) is at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strikes. Put writing is seen at 11,400 followed by 11,650 strikes while Call writing is seen at 11,800 followed by 12,000 strikes. Option band signifies a shift in a higher trading range between 11,600 and 11,900 zones.

Bank Nifty made a new lifetime high of 30,669 marks but failed to hold above 30,500 zones and drifted sharply towards 30,150 levels. It erased the gains of the previous day and formed a Bearish Engulfing pattern on the daily scale and negated it higher highs - higher lows formation after three sessions.

However, it has to continue to hold above 30,000 zones to attract buying interest towards its lifetime high of 30,669 levels while on the downside major support is seen at 29,650 levels.

Stock-specific advance-decline was negative in the last session as index failed to conquer its new high decisively, but many stocks are showing strength and momentum to extend their gains.

Stock wise positive price setup is seen in Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, Titan, JSW Steel, BPCL, Tech Mahindra, Marico, IGL, while negative setup in LIC Housing, PSU banks, ADAG stocks, NBFC and most of the metal stocks.

(The author is Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 07:36 am

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge #markets #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs RR: Captain Steven Smith shines in Rajastha ...

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI, courtesy their ...

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

'You Have a Lot to Learn from Our Party': Mayawati's 'Advice' to SP Wo ...

Poetry, Politics, Poll Pitch: How Congress’s Imran Pratapgarhi is Wo ...

Pelvic Pain Has Crippled Millions of Women's Lives. How Long Before Do ...

US Aviation Body Sets-up Multi-nation Review of Boeing's Troubled 737 ...

IPL 2019 | Key Battles - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Kajol Celebrates Her 'Heartbeat' Nysa's 16th Birthday With Adorable In ...

IPL Points Table 2019 | DC vs KXIP: Precious Home Win Sees Delhi Conso ...

Manmohan Singh, Wife to Cast Vote in Assam on April 23

Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi in Gujarat, Rajasthan; Adityanath to Campa ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

In defence of the Bengaluru non-voter: Polling through WhatsApp, fewer ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: Three-phased election, reduced polling hours ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Northern Ireland unrest: Journalist shot dead during riot; police call ...

Serie A: Juventus clinch eight consecutive Scudetto with comeback vict ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, sa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.