Positive on private banks, insurance and consumption: BNP Paribas

Private banks' valuations might have moved up, but they are not too expensive from the past average basis considering the strong growth potential in next few years, Karthikraj Lakshmanan, Senior Fund Manager-Equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management India, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q: What are your views on the March quarter earnings?

A: The March quarter earnings have been a mixed bag with more misses than hits. Some of the banks and diversified financials have reported good numbers in terms of growth and asset quality while there have been few misses within the financial space as well.

The consumer sector has had a bad quarter due to growth slowdown and a normalized base as compared to a favourable base for the last few quarters.

The IT sector has reported good growth and a positive outlook. Amongst the other sectors, cement has had a profitable quarter.

Q: Mutual Funds data suggest that flows plunged 64 percent in April to the lowest in 31 months. Is this temporary blip or do you think we could see more weakness?

A: Well, it is very difficult to predict flows, especially on a monthly basis or for the near term. It is heartening to see the SIP money continue to flow through.

The near-term flows could depend on events like foregin institutional investors (FII) flows, elections, market outlook, and positive returns. But, in the longer-term, we believe Indian households are underinvested in equities and with improving financialisation of savings, more retail led flows could come into MF equities.

Q: Which sectors, do you think, are likely to hog the limelight post elections?

A: We are positive on financials and select pockets of consumption. Private banks within financials have been gradually gaining market share from PSU banks over the last two decades, which is a structural trend and is likely to continue going forward as well.

Private Banks are equipped with adequate capital and better access to the markets for additional capital if needed besides stable management, focus on retail business and fee income leading to better return ratios.

Banking space has the potential for high growth even for the next 3-5 years perspective due to lower credit costs for corporate banks and higher retail growth for all as long as the retail credit cycle continues to be on a good wicket as it has been in last many years.

While private banks valuations have moved up, they are not too expensive from the past average basis considering the strong growth potential in the next few years.

We also like insurance within financials as the sector can deliver good growth in the medium-term with the potential to improve profitability by increasing the proportion of the higher profitable but underpenetrated term insurance business.

Insurance companies have gone through valuations correction as well in the last couple of years due to capital market weakness thus making the valuations reasonable.

Besides, companies from organised retail, paints, packaged foods, movie exhibition (multiplex) and aviation space continue to clock good volume growth despite overall consumption slowdown.

While this segment is expensive, higher and sustainable growth visibility provides an opportunity to pick companies.

Besides, there are few select industrial companies with a healthy balance sheet and execution/technological capabilities that could benefit from a gradual pick up in India’s Private sector capex.

Q: If somebody who is in the age bracket of 30-40 years wants to invest Rs 10 lakh now ahead of May 23 – what should be the portfolio allocation in terms of sectors in equity markets?

A: In our opinion, an equity investor should be willing to stay invested for at least 3-5 years.

As discussed above, we are positive on financials, select consumption categories, and industrials while we are underweight on energy, pharma, and utilities.

Though we like the cash flows generated and returned by IT companies, the growth is expected to be in single digit on a sustainable basis.

While mid and smallcap companies' valuations have corrected over the last year and a half, there are select companies with higher growth potential in the long term. Hence, one needs to be selective and focus on selecting the right companies across sectors and market capitalisation.

Q: As there are signs of a slowdown, have we entered the first phase of a bear market?

A: Between 2014-17, Indian macros improved while the same didn’t reflect in corporate earnings (micro). However, 2018 onwards, even macros have deteriorated a little.

Going forward, corporate earnings growth could improve. To dissect it another way, over last few years, while index level earnings growth has been muted, there have been secular companies which have delivered good earnings growth and there have been companies with earnings decline leading to average being muted.

Going forward, some of the cyclical companies are also likely to contribute to earnings growth. On an aggregate basis, valuations are expensive than the long term average.

Q: Do you think that there is more pain in store for investors who have invested in mid and smallcaps?

A: While the excesses in mid and smallcap valuations have been corrected to a great extent over the last one-and-half years, we believe only select few companies within the category could do well on a sustainable basis from the next two to three years perspective based on earnings growth potential.

The mid and smallcap category comes with a higher risk and potential for higher returns in the longer term. Investors with higher risk appetite and a longer time horizon can consider staying invested.

Disclosure: The sector(s) mentioned in this interview do not constitute any recommendation of the same and BNP Paribas Mutual Fund may or may not have any future position in these sector(s).

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.