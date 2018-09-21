Positive on auto, steel, HFCs but don't see long-term opportunity in OMCs: Emkay Global

The market rebounded on Friday with the Sensex rising nearly 300 points intraday after losing about 1,000 points in previous three sessions.

The Indian rupee also recovered to 71.85 intraday against the US dollar, up more than 50 paise from previous close and Rs 1.10 from the record low of 72.97 a dollar.

"After such a knee-jerk reaction with the sharp fall in equity market, let's see whether this current [Friday's] recovery will sustain or not but we see the rupee heading towards 75 a dollar and 10-year bond yield may harden by another 25-30 basis points over the time," Krishna Kumar Karwa, Managing Director, Emkay Global Financial Services told CNBC-TV18.

Yes Bank was the biggest intraday loser on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India gave just four months extension to CEO Rana Kapoor asking her to step down from the role from on January 31, 2019. The stock plunged more than 30 percent in opening trade before recovering.

"If we look at history, the stock is trading at discount to peers. This kind of correction in such a strong bank made valuations attractive and is a long-term opportunity for investors," Karwa said.

IT and pharma stocks have performed smartly in the last couple of months as Nifty IT index year-to-date shot up 38 percent and Pharma gained 9 percent.

Karwa feels after such a strong run, this is the time for consolidation and one’s portfolio should be balanced at this time instead of going overvalued on any sector.

Steel

Metals stocks showed strong performance in the last 45-days with the Nifty Metal index rising 12 percent. On Friday, the index gained 2 percent intraday. Stocks like Jindal Steel & Power gained 4 percent and JSW Steel, which will be added in the Nifty50 by September-end, also rose 2 percent intraday.

"Overall we are positive on steel sector as there is a decent amount of growth in India, there is regulatory support in terms of anti-dumping duty and there is cut down of production by countries like China. So robust growth will continue in the sector with good buying opportunity for medium-term," Karwa said.

Oil Marketing Companies

Karwa feels oil marketing companies' shares are available at reasonable valuations after recent sharp correction. "So, can it be a trade? Yes, it is. But is it long-term wealth creation opportunity? Then No," he said.

Government is a major shareholder in these companies, so there is no value for minority shareholders, he added.

NBFCs

Inherently and structurally, NBFC is a huge spot and strong companies in this segment will continue to do well, he believes.

NBFCs have corrected in last one month due to tightening of liquidity, rising interest rate fears, etc. Nifty Financial Services index lost 6 percent in last one month after a strong run from January to August 2018.

Karwa said housing finance companies (HFCs) have competition from banking sector also, so there could be some pressure on net interest margin front but the recent correction would be a good opportunity for long-term investors.

Auto

He said rural India focused companies like M&M delivered robust growth and returns.

Maruti Suzuki has corrected sharply in the last 45-days, dropping by 10 percent due to growth challenges.

He said overall auto space offers a good opportunity with medium-term perspective after one-year consolidation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.