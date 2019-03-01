App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Positive on auto sector: Taher Badshah, Invesco MF

Recent correction in midcap index has given an opportunity to build portfolios, said Invesco MF's Taher Badshah.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Taher Badshah, CIO-Equities at Invesco MF, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that the recent correction in midcap index has given an opportunity to build portfolios.

On specific sector front, he said, "We are getting more positive on auto space, given valuations. This is a space which has not seen such a sharp correction in the market for a fairly long period of time and both ancillary as well as OEM space is incrementally looking attractive."

"Now as we see it, we are seeing smallcap index to be at a discount to the Nifty or the largecap indices, by a modest amount, but still it is now at a discount and that’s by and large the situation what we saw in early 2014 or late of 2013 ... therefore, I see a lot of similarities from that year itself and then we know what happened post-2014 up until 2017," he added.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Auto #Business #MARKET OUTLOOK

