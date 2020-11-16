Positive momentum to continue in Samvat 2077, Sensex to trade above 43k: Analyst poll

As market benchmark Sensex hit the record high of 43,830.93 and Nifty scaled the new peak of 12,828.70 during the Muhurat trading session on November 14, most market experts believe the positive momentum will continue in new Samvat 2077.

In an analysts' poll conducted by Moneycontrol, as many as 50 percent of the respondents said Sensex will trade above 43,000 while 37.50 percent expect Sensex to see some consolidation and trade in the range of 42,273-43,000.

Only 12.50 percent of respondents expect Sensex to remain in a broader range of 40,000-42,000 during Samvat 2077.

For Nifty, as many as 62.50 percent of respondents expect it to trade between 12,400 and 13,000 for Samvat 2077. The remaining 37.50 percent expect Nifty to trade above 13,000.

The new Samvat is expected to augur well for mid and small-caps, too, and 75 percent of respondents believe they will outperform the benchmarks.

While the September quarter earnings have been better-than-expected on most fronts, all respondents believe that earnings will be better in the new Samvat.

Analysts are bullish on equities viz-a-viz gold for Samvat 2077, as 50 percent of respondents believe gold will underperform equities and 37.50 percent believe gold will outperform. The remaining 12.50 percent are not sure about it and they are positive on both gold and equities.

Marking the positive beginning of Samvat 2077, Indian equities logged healthy gains on the occasion of Muhurat trading on Diwali 2020.

While Samvat 2076 was quite volatile for the market, the new Samvat is expected to augur well for equities.

Analysts and brokerage firms are bullish on market prospects as events such as the US election is over and positive reports on the vaccine front are giving hopes that soon COVID-19 will be under control.

Improving macroeconomic indicators are also signalling bulls will have enough fodder for jumping higher.

"We have a long bull market ahead. There may be corrections to keep the valuations healthy but these corrections should be bought," said market veteran Madhu Kela in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on November 14.

"Too many things are coming for a good market ahead. If you look at what all is done apart from liquidity, with these kinds of low-interest rates companies are benefitting," said Kela.

"What the government has done in the last six months, including the labour and agriculture reforms and PLI scheme, makes me believe that we have a long way to go for this market," he said.

Kela said he is focussing on stocks that are neglected and likely to get benefitted from recent government measures.

"I would look at more on neglected sectors, more on the manufacturing side and sectors that will benefit from the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme and PLI scheme," Kela said.

Sunil Singhania, the Founder of Abakkus Asset Management, LLP, said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that the momentum built in the market in terms of economy, earnings which had written off, now doing it much much better than expectations. "Overall we are in a great situation, he said.

Global brokerage house Goldman Sachs has upgraded India to 'overweight' and raised Nifty's 2021-end target to 14,100.

Goldman Sachs is of the view that the market has moved higher as investors gained confidence in improving economic momentum.

Global brokerage firm Nomura is of the view that Nifty may hit the level of 13,640 by December 2021.

Nomura is of the view that the improvement in sentiment around the pandemic and improving high-frequency growth indicators and corporate earnings as the economy opens up could lead to market overlooking potential growth concerns that can emerge over time.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.