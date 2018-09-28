App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Positive equity returns unlikely for 3 months, better stay on sidelines: Manish Sonthalia

Manish Sonthalia said redemption in mutual funds are still higher but gross inflows are still more than the redemption.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market has had a difficult run in September with Sensex falling more than 2,500 points from the record high touched on August 28 on the back of IL&FS-led liquidity crisis fears, rupee volatility and rising crude oil prices.

"Current fall is like a flashback of Lehman crisis when the mutual fund industry was freezing. Currently, it is negative all around due to the IL&FS saga which defaulted on seven repayments between September 12 and September 27 to bondholders. We hope these repercussions do not extend to the equity market," Manish Sonthalia, Director & CIO - India Zen Fund and Head - Equities, PMS at Motilal Oswal AMC told CNBC-TV18.

If the IL&FS issue keeps lingering, further downside is possible, he feels.

Liquidity fears due to IL&FS created a ruckus in the NBFC space as leading stocks tanked 15-60 percent in September.

related news

He said it is better to provide direct liquidity to NBFCs. It is better if RBI directly deals with the NBFCs in funding them, he added.

While answering questions on loss to equity investors in the last one month, Sonthalia said redemption in mutual funds are still higher but gross inflows are still more than the redemption.

Overall gross inflows dried up altogether as there is no fresh subscription to bonds, he added.

"I don't see positive equity return for the next three months unless something dramatic happens. Cash is king now, better to stay on sidelines and watch the situation," he said.

Sonthalia, however, highlighted that the export sector was the only silver lining due to depreciation in rupee.

"IT, Pharma and many other export sectors are better bets right now as at the end, it is all about relative returns. Export sector is less risky than domestic players."

He feels there are near-term valuations concerns currently. "If one has to lose capital, it would be in high-quality names rather than small ones but when the market starts recovering then these quality stocks would run faster than smaller ones."

RBI monetary policy committee's meeting will be held next week for three days and the decision will come out on Friday afternoon.

He said there is 65-75 percent probability that there could be 25 basis point hike in the repo rate considering the domestic and global situation.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 11:31 am

tags #Business #MARKET OUTLOOK #markets #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.