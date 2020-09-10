Portfolio strategy: Mix 'COVID-proof' and 'COVID-recovery' stocks; here are 7 top buys

Benchmark indices have rallied by about 50 percent each from March lows and a similar momentum was seen in stocks that are likely to benefit from the outbreak of COVID-19 and from the 'Make in India' initiative.

India’s economic situation is improving but not fast enough for us to take a more positive view on the market, especially when ‘quality’ consumption stocks are already factoring in a sharp normalization in demand, suggest experts.

The reward-risk balance is a bit muddled at current prices and a lot will depend on the performance of the financial sector, which in turn will depend on the extent of normalization of economic activity over the next few months, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

Recent data suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic in India is yet to peak with a record number of new cases daily. The continued increase in cases will restrict activity in the labour-intensive services sector, which in turn, will cramp recovery in household income growth and thereby consumption.

“Most stocks in the ‘COVID proof’ sectors (consumer staples, IT, pharmaceuticals, and telecom) trade at full valuations on FY22E basis. Stock prices have rebounded from their March 2020 lows to pre-COVID levels in most cases and above pre-COVID levels in the case of IT and pharmaceuticals stocks,” said the Kotak Institutional Equities note.

“‘COVID-recovery’ stocks (consumer discretionary, financials, industrials/capital goods/construction materials) are still evolving and will largely depend on the eventual impact of Covid-19,” it said.

Economic activity is recovering but at a slow pace. Most analysts are factoring in robust earnings growth in FY22. To leverage any upside in the markets, investors should try and allocate capital towards sectors that will produce tomorrow’s leaders.

Sectors with global exposures have been the most resilient and likely to remain so as despite the fall in global trade, competition has indeed intensified more.

“Sectors that are emerging to play the China substation story viz., Pharma, Chemicals, Auto ancillary too are well-positioned. Commodity could be an interesting anti-consensus play in case of a faster than expected global recovery becomes a reality,” Rajesh Saluja, CEO & MD, ASK Wealth Advisors told Moneycontrol.

“Global plays including direct global allocation should play an important role in any portfolio. Domestically non-bank sector including insurance remains a long term play while we are cautious on banks because of NPA overhang, a judgment needs to be taken how much of it is already in the price,” he said.

Experts have handpicked seven stocks that are from sectors such as IT, consumption, media, chemicals, and the Make in India theme. Most of the stocks mentioned have rallied in double digits post-March 23 when Nifty hit a low of 7,500. The stocks mentioned are a long term play.