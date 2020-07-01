App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 09:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Portfolio inflows to emerging markets continue to recover: IIF

Debt flows accounted for $23.5 billion of total, while Chinese equities attracted some $6.1 billion, the data showed.

Reuters

Portfolio inflows to emerging markets jumped to $32.1 billion in June from $3.5 billion in May, the bulk of it in debt securities, the Institute of International Finance said on Wednesday.

Debt flows accounted for $23.5 billion of total, while Chinese equities attracted some $6.1 billion, the data showed. Equities outside of China reversed an outflow trend to see inflows of $3.4 billion.

Debt issuance picked up significantly in the second quarter, the report said, and is now above the average of recent years.

Close

"We see this shift in sentiment as healthy, reflecting deeply discounted valuations in many places, which mean that adverse economic outcomes and weak growth are largely priced," IIF said.

 
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 09:41 pm

tags #Business #Institute of International Finance #Market news #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.