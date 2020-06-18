App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Porinju Veliyath's firm buys stake in Orient Bell, Sunil Singhania's Abakkus acquires shares in HIL

Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund acquired 72,000 equity shares in HIL at Rs 1,045.14 per share on the BSE and 58,000 shares at Rs 1,046.68 on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Investor Porinju Veliyath's Equity Intelligence India acquired around half a percent equity stake in Orient Bell through open market transactions on June 18.

Equity Intelligence India has acquired 79,435 equity shares in tiles manufacturer Orient Bell (representing 0.55 percent of paid up equity capital of company) at Rs 77.83 per share, according to bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Among other deals, businessman Shailesh V Haribhakti sold 41,333 shares in IT services management company ASM Technologies at Rs 65.02 per share on the BSE.

Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 bought 1.3 lakh shares (representing 1.73 percent of paid up equity capital of HIL) in CK Birla Group company HIL.

related news

Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund acquired 72,000 equity shares in HIL at Rs 1,045.14 per share on the BSE and 58,000 shares at Rs 1,046.68 on the NSE.

Promoter KCT Management Services acquired 2,27,419 equity shares in shrimp feed manufacturer Waterbase at Rs 103.72 per share on the NSE. Promoter and promoter group held 67.12 percent stake in Waterbase, including 5.38 percent shareholding owned by KCT Management as of March 2020.

Kishorkumar Sobhagchand Morbia offloaded 8,72,000 equity shares in Jump Networks at Rs 47.3 per share on the NSE.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:57 pm

tags #ASM Technologies #Buzzing Stocks #HIL #Jump Networks #Market Edge #Orient Bell #Waterbase

