Porinju Veliyath's EQ India Fund buys stake in Spencer's Retail; HDFC and SBI MFs in Shriram Transport

White Iris Investment acquired a stake in Apollo Tyres while HDFC Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund purchased shareholding in Shriram Transport Finance on June 17.

As per bulk deals data available on exchanges on June 17, White Iris Investment has purchased 1,93,11,255 shares of Apollo Tyres at Rs 199.77 per share on the NSE and 86 lakh shares at Rs 199.95 on the BSE.

The bigger deal was seen in Shriram Transport Finance. HDFC Mutual Fund through HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund and HDFC Top 100 Fund bought 29,00,557 shares and 14,38,835 shares at Rs 1,000 each, respectively.

Moreover, SBI Mutual Fund also purchased 36,13,096 shares of Shriram Transport and HDFC Trustee Co through HDFC Equity Fund acquired 19,19,576 shares at Rs 1,000 each. However, Piramal Enterprises sold 2,26,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 1,000.73 per share.