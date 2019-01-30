Populist schemes could negatively impact OMCs, banks and cement: Geojit

History suggests due to fiscal deficit, a slowdown in the economy, populist schemes, and reduction in government spending impacted industrial sectors like OMCs, banks, cement, infrastructure and capital goods negatively, Satish Menon, Executive Director at Geojit Financial Services, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q. What are your expectations from the upcoming Interim Budget?

A. During an election year, no government may be able to come out with a reformist budget. Therefore, one need not expect any major reformist policies in the Budget.

But, since the ruling party is naturally under pressure during an election year, one can expect some steps that address the concerns of common man and farmers.

But, I don’t think that the Budget as such is going to be a full-fledged budget, but maybe the Finance Minister may share his long-term views towards the benefits to the common man as well as for farmers.

This may be outlined in the Interim Budget speech while concrete measures may be taken up in the final budget.

Q. Do you see a knee jerk reaction if the government is unable to meet its fiscal deficit target?

A. Well, on the fiscal deficit front, I expect it may go up 10 bps or 20 bps. But, I don’t think that is going to have any major impact on the markets. The market has already factored in the possibility of some increase in the fiscal deficit.

This mainly comes from lower tax collection and higher expenditure. From the growth perspective, a small increase in the fiscal deficit is not going to have any major impact in one year for an economy that is growing at a good rate.

A slight slippage in the fiscal deficit will be a non-event for the markets if the same can be fixed over the next 1 or 2 years.

Q. The FM in a speech highlighted that the government would address issues confronting the farm sector. What kind of sops are you factoring in your estimates?

A. It seems that the Finance Minister is going to announce some sops for the farm sector. As per reports, the central government may consider to support the farmers directly as done by few states. It may cost to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore to the Center. This could be placed as a non-budgetary expense. This would be a political decision rather than an economic decision.

Q. What according to you should be ideal portfolio allocation ahead of the Budget?

A. Well, portfolio allocation is a long-term decision and should not be related to the budget, which is a short-term phenomenon. Having said that, I should also add that given the muted state of the market, it is safe to invest in cyclical sectors.

Capex oriented sectors are also likely to recover post elections. So these two sectors may be the right mix to play. Since the market has written down all these stocks, it is my opinion that it is the right time to enter these sectors and have them in your portfolio.

Q. Any 5 stocks that are likely to benefit the most from the upcoming Budget.

A. As a matter of principle, we don’t recommend any stocks based on short-term views. And we don’t have any short-term recommendations on any stocks. We rather prefer to take a long-term view.

But, we expect some action in the consumer-oriented stocks. We are also bullish on infrastructure stocks, like L&T, PNC Infra, and Shree Cements to benefit if populist measures are not as bad being feared by the market while outlook improves due to return of government capex.

Q. Historically, which are the sectors that have been in limelight ahead of the Budget and what are you recommending your clients and why?

A. Well, historically, the budget has not impacted the long-term trend of the market or specific sectors.

But, this time due to fiscal deficit, a slowdown in the economy, populist schemes, and reduction in government spending impacted industrial sectors like OMCs, banks, cement, infrastructure and capital goods negatively. This trend will turn opposite as the businesses outlook normalize.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.