 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

World Bank warns of ‘lost decade’ for global growth due to pandemic, inflation and war

Shivam Shukla
Apr 04, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

The World Bank identified a number of challenges conspiring to reduce global growth, including weak investment, sluggish productivity growth, restrictive trade measures such as tariffs and the negative effects of the pandemic.

World Bank

The World Bank has warned of a "lost decade" for global growth because of structural challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation, and the war in Ukraine, and pitched for concerted policies to restore growth in the next decade.

The three main factors holding back economic growth are an aging workforce, slowing investment, and slowing productivity. Potential growth decreased from 3.5 percent in the decade 2000 to 2010 to an average of 2.6 percent per year from 2011 to 2021 and, from 2022 to 2030, it is expected to decrease to 2.2 percent.

Governments around the world have introduced tax cuts, subsidies and laws to boost investment, combat climate change and expand the workforce. But it's perhaps too little, too late, as the world is still prone and ill-prepared to face any financial crisis, especially in major economies, which might lead to a global recession. In such a scenario, weak growth can be more pronounced.

Major economies are trying to increase the workforce, often due to strong resistance. In France, protesters went against President Emmanuel Macron's overhaul of the pension system, while China's shrinking population forced local governments to offer cash bonuses for childbirth and permits for more births.