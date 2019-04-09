Poll results could lead to short-term volatility in the market: Ajay Tyagi

It doesn’t feel like a bull market yet because we haven’t seen strong earnings by corporate India in the last 4-5 years, Ajay Tyagi, Executive Vice President & Fund Manager-Equity, UTI Mutual Fund, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q: The global slowdown has put markets across the globe under pressure. Do you think investors in India should be worried?

A: I would say that more than the worries around the global slowdown, the results of the general elections could lead to a short-term volatility in the market though the medium- to long-term outlook would not change.

We are tracking the earnings growth, which, in our assessment should be strong in the coming years as we emerge from the slowdown. Therefore, we are not too worried about global events.

Investors need to realise that the construct of the Indian GDP is heavily centered around domestic consumption. Since domestic consumption accounts for about 70 per cent of our GDP, the global slowdown won’t have a major impact on India because we are not an export-dependent nation.

Q: It does not feel like a bull market because momentum is on the shoulders of few names?

A: I agree. The rally has been relatively narrow. Typically, bull markets are built on the shoulders of strong underlining growth in the economy and strong earnings momentum in the corporate sector. To that extent, it does not feel like a bull market yet because we haven’t seen strong earnings by corporate India in the last four to five years. Should that come through, it would certainly start to feel like a bull market.

If you look at the 2003-2010 period, barring the financial crisis of 2008, it felt like a raging bull market because the earnings were expanding at about 15-20 per cent year after year. Given how we have behaved over the past two decades, a period of earnings slowdown is usually followed by a period of strong earnings growth and, apart from other factors, this is giving us a feeling that an earnings revival is already overdue.

Q: So probably FY20 is what you looking at?

A: Hopefully, FY20 will see evidence of an improved earnings trajectory.

Q: Equity flows are showing signs of a slowdown. Is that a worry for MF Industry? What does the data suggest at this point in time?

A: Factually, you are right. We have seen signs of a slowdown in equity flows and even in the balanced category.

But let me give you a glimpse of investor psychology and behaviour. Investors typically chase the best performing asset class, for instance, if real estate is doing well, investors would opt for a big allocation in that sector; if gold is doing well, then they will want to have a fair share of gold in their portfolio; and if equities are doing well, they will move towards equity.

In the last one year, we have seen poor returns in equity, and within equity, negative returns from the mid and small cap funds and this has clearly got investors worried. Since investors want instant gratification, it gets hard for them to remain invested into an asset class that is not yielding returns and they start to look for other avenues.

So to that extent the investor behavior of late has been on predictable lines and it should not be a cause of worry. The growth of the MF industry over the medium to long term is predicated on investors moving some part of their savings from bank deposits, gold, real estate etc to equities on one hand and also the overarching financialisation of savings on the other.

Q: Are there any contra bets or sectors which you are betting on and why?

A: Pharmaceuticals sector is one contra bet that we have in some of our portfolios. The depressed valuations in the sector is assuming two things, firstly, the price of US generic drugs would continue to decline sharply and secondly, the sector being dependent on the US generics market for its future growth.

However, fact remains that even for US focused companies the revenues and profits from that geography are between 30-40 per cent and for the rest of the companies in the sector they are not more than 20 percent. The major chunk of the revenues and profits come from India formulations and exports to other emerging markets.

Basis the low healthcare penetration in both India and other emerging markets this is a sustainable and secular growth opportunity for pharma companies. Even in the US generics market we feel that market is showing signs of pricing stability and there have been drug shortages in some pockets, pointing towards a recovery in the coming quarters.

Finally, the valuation for sector is definitely more attractive today as compared to two- three years ago as it is remains one of the least favored sector.

Q: How can an individual in the age bracket of 30-40 years achieve the goal of becoming a financially independent person by 60 years with a corpus of Rs 3-4 crore?

A: Sticking to one fund is never the right strategy. Just as fund managers diversify their portfolios by investing in different stocks, investors too should park their funds in at least two or three funds across mutual fund categories. So for instance, for allocation into equity, investors should hold two-three funds and likewise for allocation into fixed income, again they should be holding about two to three funds.

Coming back to the first part of your question, let’s take the example of a 30-year-old individual. The simple rule of thumb is that 100 minus your age should be your allocation to equity. If you want to fulfil your goal of creating a big nest egg then you have to be disciplined in asset allocation, regardless of market sentiments.

As I mentioned earlier, investors have this very perverse mindset of stopping their allocations whenever they see the markets falling. So do not change your allocation just because a particular asset class is going against you and continue making regular investments as per your asset allocation plan.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.