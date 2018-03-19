Political uncertainty to weigh on Nifty; 3 stocks which could give up to 10% return

Dinesh Rohira

The volatility regime in the Indian equity market continued to surface on the backdrop of political turmoil back home and weak cues from the global counterpart.

The Nifty50 index witnessed a sustained selling at a higher level as it lost ground to bears, and breached below its crucial weekly support placed at 10,200 levels.

The index closed the session on a weak note at 10,195 levels on Friday. The index continued to form a bearish candlestick pattern on its price chart for the second consecutive session in a row after breaching crucial level placed near 100-day EMA indicating a weak trajectory.

Further, the weekly relative strength index or the RSI level at 37 continued to slip from last week’s level coupled with weak cues on MACD at current trend.

Based on Fibonacci Retracement, the price continues to trade below all the levels with major support for the index placed at 10,141 levels and crucial resistance at 10,535 levels.

The developing concerns over political play coupled with the widening of India’s current account deficit are likely to keep index under pressure.

Further, with no strong vindication for uptrend rally, a profit-booking is likely at any higher level. Therefore, it will be advisable to remain stock specific with the strict stop-loss trigger.

With unlikely directional visibility, we continue to maintain a rangebound trade for the upcoming session at 10,420 levels on upside and 10,095 levels on the downside.

Here is a list of top 3 stock ideas which could give up to 10% return in the short term:

Adani Transmission Ltd: BUY| Target Rs. 210 | Stop-loss Rs179 | Return 10%

Adani Transmission made a decent comeback after struggling near 160 levels and is now looking in an uptrend on its weekly price chart.

Although it witnessed a selling pressure at a higher level during the last week, the scrip rebounded to close with 4 percent gain at 190. It also witnessed a similar trend on volumes.

The scrip formed a bullish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart coupled with positive cues from its MACD and Signal Line. Further, a reasonable RSI at the current level and sustain volume breakout in the last session supports a short-term uptrend.

The support level for scrip is currently placed at 171 and resistance level from the upper band at 214. We have a BUY recommendation for Adani Transmissions which is currently trading at Rs. 190.85

Vakrangee Ltd: BUY| Target Rs265 | Stop-loss Rs235 | Return 7%

After witnessing a major consolidation near 154 levels, Vakrangee continued to trade in an uptrend trajectory on the weekly basis.

The scrip made a crucial breakout from its short-term hurdle seen at 220 and witnessed a strong growth in volume. The scrip managed to close on positive cues with about 5 percent gain on intraday basis during the last closing session.

On the daily price chart, the scrip continued to form a strong bullish candlestick pattern. The RSI at 55.9 levels further signals a price trading above its resistance level and showing a positive trend.

It has a strong cue from MACD at 16.3 signalling a positive trend. With price trading above all levels, the scrip is now facing a resistance at 287 levels and support level at 215. We have a BUY recommendation for Vakrangee which is currently trading at Rs. 248.05

Coal India Ltd: SELL| Target Rs263 | Stop-loss Rs288 | Return 5%

Coal India continued to consolidate on its daily price movement despite gaining a momentum at a certain level but failed to hold, and slipped about 8 percent on weekly basis.

It further closed the weekend session on negative trajectory coupled with weak support on volume indicating a sustained pressure.

The scrip formed a strong bearish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart as it got below 200-days EMA level which is expected to keep the stock under pressure.

Further, the secondary momentum indicator continued to indicate negative signal coupled with weak support from MACD indicator.

The scrip is facing a resistance at 291 levels and support at 260 levels which will remain crucial for scrip. We have a SELL recommendation for Coal India which is currently trading at Rs. 278.20

