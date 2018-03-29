Political uncertainty may spur market volatility, see 25-27% Nifty earnings growth in Q4 : Expert

According to Ravi Kataria, Founder and Managing Director of the Investment Imperative Group, the biggest risks for the market on global front is that of steep and faster rate hikes across the central banks. This would change the dynamics of flows, cost of capital, and cross-border investments at a fast pace, he told Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

The market has been range-bound after correcting 10 percent from record highs. Do you believe it is oversold or is more correction on the cards? Have you changed your year-end outlook due to volatility since February? What is your overall outlook?

We had initiated our call on 2018 with positive outlook amid phases of corrections occurring throughout the year and hence profit booking would be crucial for asset managers. Globally, markets are adjusting themselves to post rate hike era incorporating the higher cost of leverage and major policy changes. Indian markets are fairly valued post the 10 percent correction and can see some more downside post consolidation at current levels.

However, the room for upside in the medium to longer term is fairly high given the expected boost from this and upcoming earnings seasons. Liquidity and cost of capital will continue to be a major driver of the multiples that Market would command in 2018. Former would continue to be buoyant amid improving macros, however, a steep rise in the cost of capital can lead to some adjustments.

What are the biggest risks for the market on the domestic and global fronts for the next one year? Also, do you see the impact of trade war ending now for the Indian market?

According to us, biggest risks for the market on global front is that of steep and faster rate hikes across the central banks. This would change the dynamics of flows, cost of capital, and cross-border investments at a fast pace. Secondly, a run-up in prices of commodities can impact manufacturing globally. We don’t have a bullish outlook on oil. However, we are positive on the nonferrous range.

Trade wars can bring inefficiencies in the long run; however, these strategies are mostly deployed to garner bargain in the pie of global trade. We are expecting US and China to come on a table and figure out some agreement on select goods and services. From India’s perspective, we are expecting lower impact and more opportunities in these disruptions. Quality produce from the country can be pushed into developed world especially Europe.

On the domestic front, the biggest risk is political rather than fundamental. With general elections on cards, we are expecting a lot of volatility to creep in due to targeted uncertainties. Any indication of lesser seats or government other than NDA can create panic among investors.

Globally, central banks are hinting at the hardening of interest rates. Do you expect the RBI to go for interest rate hike in the current or next year?

We stick to earlier stated view that RBI might not look at raising rates before the fourth quarter of 2018, it can also shift towards 1H19, as we didn’t complete rate reduction cycle in line with other major countries. Inflation numbers are reflecting cooling off and with oil prices stabilising in the range of USD 60-$70 WTI crude, there is room for RBI at least in the upcoming two quarters.

What are your earnings expectation for Q4 and FY19? Do you think second half FY18 earnings performance will be the base for improvement in FY19 earnings?

We are expecting strong growth in earnings in the range of 25-27 percent for Nifty EPS in Q4FY18 on a YoY basis with a full year estimated EPS of Rs 500, an implied p/e of 20.4x. This would be helped by infrastructure spending, mining, power, industrials, auto, and rebound in IT.

For 2019, our estimates are in the range of Rs 585-590, reflecting 18 percent growth. Outside of Nifty, midcaps would also demonstrate healthy pick up of order books, expansion of captive facilities, and favorable demand dynamics for their offerings. These variables point towards healthy corporate earnings in 2019 across the major sectors.

Midcaps and smallcaps corrected steeply in the recent fall after a 50 percent rally last year. Are they now at levels that can be bought for long term or is there still room for correction?

The valuations of select mid and small size companies were certainly way above the average bar we have witnessed over the past few years. This was driven largely by high liquidity, lower floats, and also by aggressive projections from new projects or ideas.

Investors are back to basics, looking for companies having a solid business model and growth expectations with reasonable valuations. Inspite of a 50% fall, select spaces are still valued above averages. We are expecting some more pain or range bound performance, in line with broad indices, before stock picking begins to turn the tables around.