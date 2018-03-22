Political risks underpriced as opposition makes gains and govt’s allies fret: Nomura

A series of political developments over the last few weeks have placed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the back foot: its key ally has left the coalition and is attempting to introduce a no-confidence motion against the government, Nomura said in a note as the ruling party lost two key by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and rival opposition parties are joining hands.

The immediate political threat is trivial as the BJP coalition still has a majority in the lower house. However, the emerging political vulnerabilities are emboldening both opposition parties and the more vociferous of its allies to become more restive.

A ‘Grand Coalition’ of opposition parties to challenge the BJP in the general election seems likely which is something already weighing on Indian markets apart from weak global cues.

INR continues to face challenges from global monetary policy uncertainty and local idiosyncratic developments. “We were leaning towards the view that concerns over the current account deficit, fiscal slippage, and rising inflation were beginning to be priced in, but the risks around politics have turned less favourable for markets after the by-election losses in Uttar Pradesh (after a positive BJP showing in state elections in February),” said the note.

The global investment bank further added that the main state election risks will be towards year-end (although the next focus will be Karnataka in May), politics could remain a near-term focus given the risk to fiscal policy and economic reform.

From an economic perspective, this suggests that big-ticket reforms are less likely and a populist overtone is more likely as the government raises its pro-farmer, pro-common man profile via higher minimum support prices (MSPs) and fiscal transfers that ensure that MSPs are effective, increasing both inflation and fiscal risks, Nomura said.

Given an already negative basic balance of payments (current account + net FDI), this could make current account deficit financing difficult.

Overall, the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections are hard to forecast, but political uncertainty and noise is only set to rise in the next year and some consideration needs to be assigned to the opposition parties performing better than in 2014, the note highlighted.

Nomura believes that these political risks are currently underpriced. But, the India Today “Mood of the Nation” (MOTN) survey conducted in January suggests that sentiment is still pro-BJP, but less so than it was after the demonetisation exercise.

The survey projects the BJP would win 264 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha (simple majority: 272), from 305 a year ago, the INC would take 69, from 34, while other parties’ share would rise to 210 from 204.

Nomura added that whether these risks rise or fall will depend on various factors. In particular, we will be watching the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh (Kairana, Noorpur) and Maharashtra (Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya), as well as the state assembly elections; any political alignments taken up by the BJP’s allies, as well as opposition parties; and any populist policies adopted by the government. Overall, we believe the focus on risk will incrementally shift away from economics towards politics,” it said.