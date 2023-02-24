 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Policybazaar tops BSE200 list, surges 11% to trade well above 200-day EMA for first time

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 24, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

PB Fintech, the Policybazaar and Paisabazaar operator, has rallied 18 percent in five days to its highest level since August 2022

Policybazaar

PB Fintech, the operator of Policybazaar, gained for the fifth consecutive session, rising 10.6 percent on February 24 amid nervousness on Dalal Street for the past few days. It was the biggest gainer in BSE200 index.

Other new-age stocks also climbed, including Paytm, which rose 3 percent.

The Policybazaar and Paisabazaar operator has rallied 18 percent in five days to Rs 576.80, the highest level since August 2022.

The stock formed a large bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above-average volumes, making higher highs and higher lows for the fourth straight session, while the benchmark indices made lower highs and lower lows.