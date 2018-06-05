Podcast | Terrible Tuesday! Sensex slips below 35,000; 10,600 gone on Nifty

Bears took control of D-Street in the second half of the trading session on Tuesday to push the index below its crucial psychological support level placed at 35,000. The Nifty50 closed below its crucial support placed at 10,600, which suggests that more pain in offing.

Indian market corrected ahead of the outcome of crucial MPC meet while broader market took a hit after BSE on Monday decided to bring 109 companies under surveillance which also dented the sentiment.

Stocks which were bought under surveillance include names like Reliance Naval and Engineering, Amtek Auto, GVK Power & Infrastructure under enhanced surveillance measures. "...100 percent margins shall be applicable with effect from June 6, 2018, on all open positions as on June 5, 2018, and new positions created from June 6, 2018, onwards," the exchange said in a circular.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 108.68 points lower or 0.31 percent at 34,903.21 while the Nifty50 ended 35.35 points down at 10,593.15.

On the sectoral front, the S&P BSE Energy index rose 0.25 percent, followed by the S&P BSE oil & gas index which ended 0.10 percent higher.

On the losing front, the S&P BSE Telecom index ended 3 percent lower, followed by the S&P BSE Capital Goods slipped 1.9 percent, and the S&P BSE IT index was down 1.5 percent.

The broader index underperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Smallcap index closed 2.4 percent, and the S&P BSE Midcap index ended 1.2 percent down.

Top Sensex gainers include names like RIL (up 0.9 percent), Tata Steel (up 0.88 percent), HDFC (up 0.78 percent), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.69 percent), and HDFC Bank (up 0.68 percent).

Top Sensex losers include names like Coal India (down 2.3 percent), Bharti Airtel (down 2.1 percent), L&T (down 1.9 percent), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (down 1.8 percent), and Yes Bank (down 1.8 percent).

Stocks in news:

Biocon hit a fresh 52-week high after Mylan N.V. and Biocon announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Mylan’s Fulphila, a biosimilar to Neulasta, which was co-developed with Biocon. But, the stock pared gains towards the close of the trade as it ended 7.09 percent lower.

IT stocks remained under pressure as Indian rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar on Tuesday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly policy outcome.

Sugar stocks such as Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (up 3.1%), Mawana Sugars Ltd (up 2%), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (up 2.2%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 0.48%), after a report that the centre is going to announce a Rs8,000 crore package to help sugar mills clear pending payments to sugarcane farmers.

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd said that it has received a no-objection nod from stock exchanges for its merger with private sector lender IndusInd Bank. The stock closed 1.2 percent higher.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories touched a 52-week low of Rs 231.40, as the company received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The stock closed 3.4% lower.

In other news/Global Update:

India's services sector activity contracted for the first time in three months in May as new business orders stagnated and cost pressures intensified amid higher fuel prices, said a monthly survey.

However, a "bright spot" was that business sentiment was the strongest since January 2015, rooted in expectations of improvements in demand conditions in the year ahead.

Among global markets, European indices fell in the first few hours of trade as trade fears continued to impact global markets. European Stoxx 600 was 0.2 percent down

Meanwhile, Asian stocks trimmed its losses in the final hour of trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed higher by 0.28 percent.