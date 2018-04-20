Podcast | TCS shines in a rangebound trading session; Nifty up 0.6% for the week

Indian market witnessed a bit profit booking decline which was largely weighed down by weak global cues as well as minutes from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy meeting which pointed towards a change in stance from Accommodative to Hawkish.

The Nifty managed to close above its crucial support level of 10500 on Friday weighed down by financials, energy, realty, and infrastructure stocks. The index finally closed 1.2 point lower at 10,564.

On the other hand, IT Stocks gained the most with S&P BSE IT index closing with gains of 4.8% which was led by gains in TCS, Cyient, MindTree, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys etc. among others.

The S&P BSE Sensex staged a smart recovery but closed 11 points lower at 34,415 weighed down by losses in ICICI Bank (down 2.4%), Tata Steel (down 2.2%), SBI (down 1.9%), and NTPC (down 1.8%).

Sectorally, the S&P BSE IT index rose 4.8%, followed by the S&P BSE telecom index which was up 0.5%, and the S&P BSE auto index gained 0.17%. The S&P BSE Realty index slipped 1.07%, followed by the S&P BSE Banks which slliped 1.04%, and the BSE Capital Goods index was down 0.8%.

The S&P BSE Midcap index slipped 0.4%, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 0.02%.

For the week:

The S&P BSE Sensex closed the week with gains of 0.5% while the Nifty50 rose 0.6% for the week ended April 20.

The Nifty IT index rose 4.7%, followed by the Nifty FMCG index which gained 4.4%, and the S&P BSE Metal index was up 3.9% for the week ended April 20.

The Nifty50 Bank closed 1.2% lower, Nifty PSU banks dropped 5.2%, and Nifty Auto index was down by 0.3%.

Top Nifty gainers include names like Hindlaco (up 9.5%), followed by TCS (up 7.7%), HCL Technologies (up 7%), ITC (up 6.6%), Bharti Airtel (up 6.2%), and Cipla (up 6.1%)

Top Nifty losers include names like HPCL (down 10%), BPCL (down 8%), Axis Bank (down 6.6%), Tata Motors (down 5.8%), and SBI (down 4.1%).

Stocks in news:

TCS:

TCS is the most valued company at Dalal Street, with a market capitalisation of Rs 6.5 lakh crore and no inching towards to become the first USD 100 billion company (Rs6.6 lakh crore) after its healthy earnings performance and strong commentary. The stock closed 6.9% higher at Rs3412.

The stock closed with a market cap of Rs6.53 lakh crore just shy away from its $100 billion market cap which will be attained when the market cap will hit Rs6.6 lakh crore.

Nifty IT index:

The Nifty IT index jumped nearly 5 percent after healthy TCS earnings and depreciation in the rupee. Apart from strong gains in TCS which hit a record high, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra rose over 4 percent.

Cyient Ltd:

Cyient rose 9.4% after the company posted 16.2 percent rise in net profit at Rs 121.5 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2018, compared to the year-ago period.

Mahindra CIE Automotive:

Mahindra CIE Automotive share price gained 1.8 percent as revenue in January-March quarter grew by 32 percent to Rs 612 crore and profit increased 132 percent to Rs 38.56 crore compared to year-ago.

Prakash Constrowell:

Prakash Constrowell share price rallied 10 percent after the company has been declared L-1 bidder by the MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for the new project Dumpsite Reclamation at Mulund Dumping Ground (MDG) in Mumbai by adopting suitable technology for existing garbage dump. The stock closed 9.9% higher.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar:

Kakatiya Cements surged 20 percent after the company restarted its operations at cement plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

Fortis Healthcare said it has received a non-binding expression of interest from KKR-backed Radiant Life Care, making it the fifth bidder for the beleaguered firm. The company closed 0.6% higher.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for a generic version of Temovate Topical Solution used to treat certain scalp and skin conditions. The stock closed 1.7% higher.

Yes Bank Ltd:

Private sector lender Yes Bank said has received Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval to open two representative offices in London and Singapore. The stock closed 3% lower.

Eveready Industries Ltd:

Eveready Industries plunged 10 percent after fair trade regulator CCI imposed a total fine of Rs 215 crore on Eveready as well as Indo National, industry grouping AIDCM and their officials for cartelisation in pricing of zinc carbon dry cell batteries. The stock closed 10% lower.

Global Update:

Weak global cues from the Wall Street spilled over to the Asian markets. Indices there ended in the red, with some losses in the IT sector. The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.13 percent, or 28.94 points, to end at 22,162.24; financial stocks were the gainers.

But the story was slightly different in Europe, with indices opening higher. They are continuing to digest corporate earnings that are coming in, which are largely in the positive terrain. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up around 0.1 percent in the morning trade.