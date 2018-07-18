Podcast | TCNS Clothing offer likely to command a premium?

TCNS Clothing announced a Rs 1,125-crore initial public offering that started today on July 18th. TCNS is the country's leading women's branded apparel maker in terms of total number of exclusive brand outlets, and the owner of brands like W, Aurelia and Wishful.

The Economic Times noted that in such uncertain times in the markets, funds are increasingly finding more comfort with consumer companies that offer high growth visibility. Moneycontrol looks at what the analysts, the markets and the media have to say about this IPO, and about TCNS.

The IPO by TCNS opened on the 18th of July and closes on July 20th, and is a pure offer for sale by existing shareholders. The promoters of the clothing company, as well as investor TA Associates, are selling a 25.63 percent stake - that's 15.71 million shares - in the IPO. Private equity investor TA Associates has a 40.6 percent stake in TCNS Clothing.

It is offloading a 11.27 percent stake that could potentially earn it Rs 495 crores at the upper end of the price band. TCNS has priced its shares in range of Rs 714-716 for this IPO. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited will manage this IPO while Karvy Computershare will serve as registrar.

TCNS has stated that it is not looking to raise fresh capital. Yesterday, the company raised Rs337.54 crores by alloting 47,14,210 equity shares to 18 anchor investors at the higher end of the price band. The anchor investors include Goldman Sachs, Auburn, Fidelity Securities, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, DB International Asia, ICICI Prudential and UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd.

Taking a look at TCNS' financials, as of March 2018, it operated through 465 exclusive brand outlets, 1,469 large format outlets and 1,522 multi-brand outlets. In total, 3,456 outlets across all 29 states and some union territories. It also sells its apparels through six exclusive brand outlets in Nepal, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. The company also has an online presence and sells its products through its own website as well as online retailers.

So what is the company's business?

TCNS Clothing is a pure play on branding opportunity in the 'ethnic women wear' segment in India that is estimated to be around $6.5 billion. Over the four decades since its founding in 1972, TCNS Clothing has expanded into three high value brands - W, Aurelia, and Wishful. W, which contributes a massive 58 percent of all TCNS revenues, is a recognized premium fusion wear brand merging Indian and western styles that has grown at 23.4 percent in the last two fiscals.

Another prominent brand, Aurelia, positioned as a 'contemporary ethnic wear brand’, adds 33.7 percent to the group’s revenue and has grown at an estimated 48 percent. TCNS also has a 'premium occasion wear brand', Wishful, that adds 8 percent to the group’s income and has grown at 40 percent.

TCNS stands out because of its sound decisions. It scaled up operations with three brands across three profitable price points, put in place a team of 37 designers and launches new products or designs every three weeks. It has a strong supply chain comprising 225 vendors and 78 job work suppliers and enjoys around 60 percent gross margins.

Over the twelve month period to March 2018, TCNS sourced raw materials like printed fabrics, unprocessed fabrics and trim materials from approximately 180 suppliers across India. It believes one of its competitive strengths lies in building and managing an extensive sourcing network to support the requirements of product development teams.

This helps the company spend on distribution and brand building. It has a debt free balance sheet with 3.5x inventory turns and working capital at 32 percent of sales. It must be noted that TCNS shared financials from only its last three fiscals.

Revenues rose 72 percent to Rs 842 crore between FY16 and FY18. Last fiscal, its revenue was close to 713 crores. The company's EBITDA (adjusting for non-cash ESOP expenses) rose 109 percent to Rs 184 crore, and adjusted net profit was up 135 percent to Rs 113 crore. Operating or EBITDA margin for FY18 was a healthy 22 percent. It shows no meaningful debt at the end of FY18 and generated a return on equity of 26 percent and 38 percent return on capital employed.

USA-based private equity firm TA Associates invested $140 million in this company in August 2016. TA acquired the stake of VC firm Matrix Partners, which had poured approximately Rs 100 crore since 2011.

TCNS has stated that its roadmap for the future includes enhancing brand recall through an increase in exclusive outlets, targeted marketing initiatives like digital and print ads, PR initiatives, and outdoor advertising. The company is has indicated that it has plans to launch new brands and is open to acquiring other brands. Of course, with their brand W doing most of the heavy lifting, any slower-than-expected pickup in demand could impact sales.

These sound like pretty good financials, With mature valuations and fairly bright growth prospects. Most brokerage houses seem to indicate that investors can subscribe to this IPO with a long term perspective, but not for listing gains.

ICICI Securities mentions that TCNS has a capital efficient business model that generates healthy return ratios and EBITDA margins. The firm noted that the asset light nature of TCNS' business has led to robust asset turnover ratio of around 11x by FY18. ICICI believes the current valuation factors in the near term growth prospects and investors should subscribe with a long term horizon.

Centrum Wealth Research shares this opinion.

SMC Global securities isn't entirely impressed with this IPO. The firm noted that TCNS' business is susceptible to seasonality. Lower revenues during the festival season of any fiscal could affect business, financial condition, results of operations as well as future prospects. SMC also sounded caution - TCNS is yet to receive the trademark for its main brand W.

This was rejected earlier by the owners of the brand Wrangler for various reasons - prior proprietorship of the W stitch design or logo, prior registration and a claim of a well-known status of their mark in India. In the absence of this trademark registration for its main brand, and in the event of misuse of the W logo by a third party, TCNS might not be able to initiate infringement action. SMC concludes that the issue price seems expensive. The firm advises that investors with high risk appetite should try invest long term.

Choice Broking too would rather avoid TCNS' IPO. It says "On the valuation front, at higher price band, the company is demanding a P/E valuation of 44.8x (to its restated FY18 EPS of Rs 16) as against the peer average of 38.8x...FY18E and FY19E EPS too, it is asking a premium valuation to its peers...considering its short financial history and premium valuation, we assigning an 'Avoid' rating to the issue."

Asit C Mehta shares ICICI and Centrum's opinion and advises subscribing to this IPO "from a long-term perspective." Likewise from Hem Research. The Economic Times observed that at the upper price band of Rs 716, with the company demanding a price to adjusted FY18 earnings multiple of about 40 times, the issue appears high.

However, taking into consideration future growth based on past performance, and comparing to TCNS' peers, ET noted that with a play on the rising spend by self-earning women, TCNS is likely to command a premium.