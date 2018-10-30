Podcast | Stocks picks of the day: Bharat Forge among top 3 bets for short term

Jayant Manglik

The market continued its bearish run and tested major psychological marks last week, pressurised by weak domestic cues and not so encouraging earnings announcements.

The news of declining forex reserve, rise in import bills and continuous outflow of foreign funds dented market sentiment. Besides, volatility, mainly due to F&O expiry, added to the worries.

Though the market tried to recoup losses for some time but selling pressure in the last two sessions pushed the bulls completely on the back foot.

Among the benchmark indices, Nifty breached its crucial support at 10,100 and settled around 10,030, down 2.65 percent for the week ended October 26.

However, Monday’s trading session came as a respite for the bulls as the index managed to bounce back over 200 points and closed at 10,250.

Although, earnings have failed to trigger any meaningful rebound so far. Put together, negatives still have an edge despite Monday’s strong rally.

The Nifty has immediate and crucial support at 9,950 and its breakdown would further worsen the situation. In case of rebound, 10,350-10,450 zone would act as a hurdle. We reiterate our view to focus more on stock selection and prefer hedged trades.

Here are three stocks which could give 6-14% return in next 1 month:

Bharat Forge: Buy | Target: Rs 595| Stop-Loss: Rs 535| Return 6.2%

Bharat Forge has been witnessing a correction for the last seven months, after it made a record high at Rs 798 in February 2018. It’s now reached close to the support zone of long-term moving average i.e. 200 EMA on the weekly charts and is likely to see a rebound in the near future.

The confirmation indicators are also in sync. We suggest traders to use this phase to gradually accumulate in the range 550-560.It closed at 556.90 on October 29, 2018.

Havells India: Buy| Target: Rs 680| Stop-Loss: Rs 595| Return 8.8%

Havells India has witnessed breakout on Monday i.e. October 29, with a noticeable rise in volume, after spending nearly a month in a consolidation range around the support zone of multiple moving averages (50, 100 and 200 EMA) on the daily chart. Considering its chart pattern, we expect a strong up move in near future.

Traders are advised to create fresh longs within the range 620-625. It closed at 619.50 on October 29, 2018.

The India Cements: Buy| Target: Rs 97| Stop-Loss: Rs 79| Return 14.1%

In line with other cement majors, India Cements has also corrected sharply of late and tested major trend line support around 80. It’s seeing a bounce from thereon which confirms buying interest among the participants around that zone.

Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and advise creating fresh long positions in the mentioned range of 83-85. It closed at 85.50 on October 29, 2018.

The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.