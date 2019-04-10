App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Why Maruti, PVR & Marico are good short-term buys

11,580-11,500 levels will act as a key support level for the Nifty and traders should use every dip as a buying opportunity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shitij Gandhi

Indian benchmark index started this week on a negative note but some lower level buying was seen on April 9 specifically in auto and banking stocks which took Nifty above 11,650 mark.

At the current juncture, we believe that bulls are still keeping hold onto the markets and sooner or later Nifty may also reach to its new peak in coming sessions.

related news

On the derivative front, consistent Put writing was observed at 11,500 and 11,600 strikes along with call unwinding at 11,600 strike which clearly indicates the strength in the current trend.

On the higher side, 12,000 call strike still holds with maximum open interest (OI) of more than 28 lakh shares which will act as a major hurdle for the index in this series.

We also believe that sector rotation may continue in coming sessions as well with some volatility as we are approaching quarterly results season.

On the technical front, 11,580-11,500 levels will act as a key support level for the Nifty and traders should use every dip as a buying opportunity.

On the higher side, any decisive move above 11750 should take Nifty towards 11,850-11,900 levels in coming sessions.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 7-9% return in the next 1 month:

Marico: Buy| Target: Rs 380| Stop Loss: Rs 338| Upside 7%

The stock has been consolidating in a broader range of Rs 330 to Rs 350 from last six weeks below its 200-days exponential moving average on a daily interval.

However, this week a consolidation breakout above the key resistance level of Rs 350 has been observed, along with breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern.

Additionally, the stock has also been managed to close above its long term moving averages which points towards the limited downside. Traders can accumulate the stock in range of Rs 355-356 for the upside target of Rs 380 levels with a stop loss below Rs 338.

PVR: Buy| Target: Rs 1,821| Stop Loss: Rs 1,580| Upside 9%

In the recent past after giving a fresh breakout above the key resistance level of Rs 1650 stock retraced back towards Rs 1550 levels on the back of profit booking at higher levels.

However, since then V-shaped recovery has been observed in prices and once again stock reclaim Rs 1680 levels on the daily charts.

The long term bullish trend is intact in prices as well with the formation of the higher high and higher bottom pattern. The positive divergence on secondary indicators at the current juncture is pointing towards the next leg of an upswing in prices.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1670-1680 for the upside target of Rs 1821 levels with a stop loss below Rs 1580.

Maruti Suzuki India: Buy| Target: Rs 7,750| Stop Loss: Rs 6,900| Upside 7%

The stock bounce back sharply from its lower levels to once again reclaim Rs 7,000 mark after forming a “Triple Bottom” pattern around Rs 6,450 levels where its 200-days exponential moving average is also placed on a weekly interval.

At the current juncture, the stock has been consolidating in a narrow range of Rs 7,050 to Rs 7,200 from last two to three trading sessions.

However, this week a “Bullish Flag” breakout has also been observed on daily charts, which suggest for more upside in prices on the shorter time frame.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 7,200-7,220 for the upside target of Rs 7,750 levels with a stop loss below Rs 6,900.

(The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 08:16 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt reveals she took inspiration from Pakistani TV show ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

Sania Mirza is elated to be on the tennis court after year and a half

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi says crew started laughing when ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi agrees he doesn’t quite look l ...

The Shape of Water: Clues Emerge in 'Missing' Ocean Plastics Puzzle

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook Says it Has Made Headway Against Ab ...

OBC Leader Alpesh Thakor Quits Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut to Direct an Epic Action Drama Based ...

Newcomer Emma Corrin Cast as Princess Diana in Season 4 of Netflix's T ...

'I-T Raids Should be Ruthless But Without Any Bias’: CEC Sunil Arora ...

Marvel Fans Point Out This Infinity War Line Could Be a Massive Spoile ...

Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Invited to Join Sugar Daddy/Momma Site by Founde ...

IPL 2019: Tata Harrier Remains Unscratched as Ball Hits the Windscreen ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

Election Commission suffering from credibility crisis, say ex-bureaucr ...

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 11,650 as IMF lowers g ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Top brokerage calls for Wednesday: CLSA retains 'buy' on Infosys, HSBC ...

Rising footfalls, improving gaming revenue set to aid Delta Corp's FY2 ...

Uttarakhand healthcare crisis: Citizens face shortage of doctors, crum ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Daenerys Targaryen's visions may have alread ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Son Heung-min hands Tottenham Hotspur slender advant ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 665, 730 and gaming focused 730G mobile pl ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.