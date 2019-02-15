Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock Picks of the Day: Watch out! Nifty could witness a ‘dead cat bounce’

If the smallcap index manages to hold above the 5670 levels on a closing basis, a meaningful bounce back is likely in the sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hadrien Mendonca

The market continued to struggle as Nifty extended its losing streak on Thursday. The index closed around the 200-DEMA of 10,750 and is now approaching towards the 10,680 levels which is the rising trendline of the Ascending Triangle pattern on the daily chart.

Going forward, a dead cat bounce cannot be ruled out.

related news

A dead cat bounce is a small, temporary recovery in the price of a declining security or index.

Bank Nifty, on the other hand, outperformed Nifty as the index found support around its 100-DEMA. Our weekly chart analysis indicates that Bank Nifty has also not breached below the previous week’s low of 26,885 which will now act as a crucial support zone. On the upside, 27,300-27,350 is the stiff resistance for the index.

The smallcap 100 index is precariously poised at triple bottom support levels which were seen in October 2018. If the index manages to hold above the 5,670 levels on a closing basis, a meaningful bounce back is likely in the sector.

Following is a list of three stocks that could deliver up to 6-7% returns:

JSW Steel: Buy| Target: Rs 300| Stop Loss: Rs 270| Upside 7%

The stock has been under pressure in the recent past; however, it has finally managed to breakout from an inverse Head and Shoulder pattern on smaller time frame chart which is an early sign of a reversal.

Our monthly chart analysis indicates that the stock has also found support around the 50% retracement level of the entire rally from August 2015 to all-time highs hit in September 2018.

Tata Global Beverages: Buy| Target: Rs 200| Stop Loss: Rs 183| Upside 6.5%

The stock has been consolidating for the past seven trading sessions and has finally broken out from a falling channel pattern on the daily chart.

Positive crossovers on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that stock has the potential to carry forward the momentum. Every long position should be protected with a stop loss at Rs 183 on a closing basis.

GAIL India Feb Futs: Sell| Target: Rs 290| Stop Loss: Rs 317| Downside 6%

The stock is weak and has also broken down from a Pennant pattern on the weekly chart. Our daily chart analysis also indicates that GAIL has broken down from a Rectangular pattern indicating further downside on the cards. The stock is likely to slip lower towards its potential target of Rs 290 in the near term.

(The author is Sr Technical Analyst, IIFL)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 08:31 am

tags #Market Cues

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.